Rep. Jasmine Crockett Faces FEC Investigation Over Suspicious Act Blue Donations

Via American Greatness,

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has opened an investigation into Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) over donations made to her 2024 campaign by the Democratic fundraising organization Act Blue.

The FEC began its probe after receiving a complaint from the conservative Coolidge-Reagan Foundation in late March.

The complaint alleges that Crockett received 53 separate donations of $595 from a 73 year old supporter named Randy Best through the Act Blue portal.

However, when one of Crockett’s opponents for 2026 spoke to Best’s wife, she denied that the couple knew anything about donations, raising concerns that the Act Blue donations may have been made by others with donations being given under false names.

Crockett’s campaign received more than $870,000 in donations through Act Blue.

The FEC Complaints states:

Rep. Crockett, through her principal campaign committee Respondent Jasmine for US, has received thousands of other donations through ActBlue totaling over $870,000. It is unclear how many of these are similarly fraudulent transactions, made in the name of unsuspecting innocent people who did not actually provide the funds.

Act Blue has previously faced questions over its fundraising from Republican members of Congress and GOP state attorneys general after other elderly Democrats said that donations made in their names were not genuine.

As the 2024 election cycle drew to close, a U.S. House panel called upon the FBI, the Treasury Department and the Director of National Intelligence to provide classified briefings on whether foreign actors from China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela were using Act Blue to launder illicit funds into U.S. political campaigns.

Act Blue maintains that it is following the law and dismisses the allegations as partisan attacks.

As the respondent, Crockett will have 15 days to respond to the allegations, although the FEC may choose to grant an additional extension of 30 to 60 days for a response.

