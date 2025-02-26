Rep. Jim Jordan: Obama IRS Targeted Conservatives, Biden IRS Leaked Taxpayer Data

Via American Greatness,

A new disclosure by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to the House Judiciary Committee reveals that, under the Biden administration, the IRS leaked the taxpayer information of more than 405,000 Americans–including President Trump.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, began an inquiry into the leaks last year and with this latest disclosure has found that the scope of the leak was much larger than the Biden administration initially led the public to believe.

The Obama IRS targeted conservatives.



The Biden IRS leaked your data. https://t.co/hOO66tONWX — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 25, 2025

The scandal began in late 2019 when an IRS contract worker named Charles (Chaz) Littlejohn, illegally accessed and stole tax returns and return information for President Trump and other wealthy Americans and then leaked that information to news outlets.

Littlejohn pled guilty to the unauthorized disclosure in Oct 2023 and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

In April 2024, the IRS issued letters of notification to victims whose data had been leaked but the notifications prompted deeper questions into how many people’s data may have actually been disclosed.

One month later, an IRS spokesman stated that “more than 70,000” taxpayers had been affected by the leak.

In Dec 2024, a second round of notifications was issued to individuals and entities that were not part of the initial 70,000 recipients of the first notice.

Rep. Jordan sent the IRS a letter on Jan 30, 2025 requesting more detailed information about the leaks and the IRS’s response letter sent on Feb 14 revised the number of people affected to 405,427 with approximately 89% of those taxpayers being business entities.

The leak of taxpayer data under the Biden administration follows the controversy of the Obama administration being accused of abuse for using the IRS to target conservative individuals and organizations.

Take note that the same coalitions protesting the prospect of DOGE engineers having access to IRS records and other financial data are conspicuously quiet about the actual abuses that took place under presidents Obama and Biden.