Rep. Khanna To Force Vote On Iran War Powers: 'Another Endless Dumb Foreign War'

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said on Wednesday that he will force a vote on a War Powers Resolution meant to prevent President Trump from attacking Iran without congressional authorization, as required by the Constitution.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Khanna, and several other Democrats back in June 2025 amid the 12-day US-Israeli war against Iran, but a ceasefire was reached before a vote was held. Massie was the original sponsor, and the legislation currently has 77 co-sponsors, all Democrats.

Americans can contact their House representative and urge them to support H.Con.Res.38 to prevent a disastrous war with Iran, which appears imminent amid the major US military buildup in the region.

"Trump officials say there’s a 90% chance of strikes on Iran. He can’t without Congress," Khanna wrote on X. "[Massie] & I have a War Powers Resolution to debate & vote on war before putting US troops in harm’s way. I will make a motion to discharge to force a vote on it next week."

The California congressman said that he supported diplomatic efforts with Iran but that if "Trump is preparing to bomb Iran soon & others call for troops on the ground, Congress must get on the record so Americans know where their representatives stand."

"Like the votes before the Iraq war, this could be one of the most consequential votes in the history of Congress. Are we going to stop another endless dumb foreign war? Or will the neoconservatives mislead us once again?" he added.

Multiple media reports have said that a US attack on Iran could happen in the coming days or weeks, and all signs indicate it could trigger a much bigger conflict than the 12-Day War, and that Iran wouldn’t hold back in its response.

Tens of thousands of US military personnel in the Middle East are in range of Iranian missiles. Tehran has vowed immediate retaliation if hit with an unprovoked US or Israeli attack.

"A war with Iran would be catastrophic. Iran is a complex society of 90 million people with significant air defenses and military capabilities," Khanna said.

"We also have 30-40k US troops in the region who could be at risk of retaliation. Congress must do its job and stop this march to war."