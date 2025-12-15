Rob Reiner And Wife Allegedly Killed By Their 'Troubled' Son, Report Says

Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, producer Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple sources tell People magazine that Rob Reiner and his wife were killed by their 32-year-old son, Nick, who is being questioned. The sources say no arrests have been made.

Key details so far (via People):

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14. Authorities responding to a medical aid call around 3:30 p.m. discovered their bodies.

Multiple sources tell People that the killer was the couple's son, Nick Reiner.

Nick Reiner previously spoke publicly about his long battle with drug addiction and periods of homelessness.

A van from the Office of the Medical Examiner was seen arriving to Rob Reiner and his wife’s home after the couple was found dead in their home by their daughter Romy, sources tell PEOPLE.



CNN compiled a list of Hollywood stars who are shocked by the killing of Rob and Michele:

"Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner, a great man," posted John Cusack, who was first directed by Reiner as a teenager in The Sure Thing, followed by a cameo in Stand by Me.

"Love you, Rob. Sincerely," wrote Jerry O'Connell, who played Vern in Stand by Me. Corey Feldman, another star of that film, called it "horrible news."

Jamie Lee Curtis sent a statement to Variety on behalf of herself and her husband, Christopher Guest, the co-star and co-writer of This Is Spinal Tap, who also played Count Rugen in The Princess Bride.

Cary Elwes, star of The Princess Bride, posted a photo of his personalized chair next to Reiner's on the set, adding, "No words..."

James Woods, who starred in Reiner-directed Ghosts of Mississippi, mourned the death of his "good" friend. "Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other," he said on X.

Actor Jeremy London said Reiner's death will "leave a hole in Hollywood that will never be able to be filled," in a post to X.

"Nothing but love for ya," comedian and actor George Wallace wrote in a post to X, alongside a photo of him and Reiner.

Actor and producer Elijah Wood said he is "horrified to hear of the passing" of Reiner and his "wonderful wife," Michele, in a post to X.

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, called Reiner "one of the greatest of all time" in a post to X.

Actor Ben Stiller remembered Reiner as "one of my favorite directors" in a post to X. "I didn't know him well but was always a fan, and I feel a real sadness for those who did, and his family."

In addition to his stunning success in Hollywood, Rob was a vocal political activist for the Democratic Party, criticizing President Trump and MAGA at every opportunity.