New Orleans Mayor Calls Bourbon Street Massacre A "Terrorist Attack"

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed that the truck ramming attack on Bourbon Street was a "terrorist attack."

🔴Driver drove into the crowd along the street and gun fire erupted around 3 a.m.

🔴 10 people are dead, 35 are injured

🔴 Two officers were shot

City officials labeling this as a terrorist attack

"First of all, the city of New Orleans was impacted by a terrorist attack. I've been in direct contact with the White House, Governor Landry, and the unified command here."

BREAKING: The situation in New Orleans is "very active" says Mayor LaToya Cantrell.



She adds that she has been in direct contact with the White House following a mass casualty incident.https://t.co/abiVPfkfm0



She adds that she has been in direct contact with the White House following a mass casualty incident.

Police killed the terror attack suspect when he exited the truck with an assault rifle, per ABC News report.

Let's not forget...

List of Islamist car-ramming attacks in the West:



2016 - Nice truck attack (86 killed)

2016 - Berlin truck attack (12K)

2017 - London (8K)

2017 - New York truck attack (8K)

2017 - London (5K)

2017 - Stockholm truck attack (5K)

2017 - Barcelona truck attack (13K) pic.twitter.com/ptYaW5bP6D — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2025

Two weeks ago...

Update (0730ET):

Local media outlets have published an image of the truck involved in the mass casualty incident on Bourbon Street.

The Ford F-150 Lightning truck has a Texas license plate reading "LZ 1575." A flagpole hitch holder is visible with what appears to be a flag, although it seems covered. Additionally, there are four bullet holes in the rear cabin window of the truck.

Update (0700ET):

The New Orleans Police Department told ABC News that "the strike appeared to be intentional" and "the driver has not been taken into custody."

Witness tells CNN:

Witness tells CNN:



“All I seen was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” said Kevin Garcia, 22.



"All I seen was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk," said Kevin Garcia, 22.

"A body came flying at me," he said, adding that he also heard gunshots being fired.

Update (0640ET):

The City of New Orleans has confirmed ten dead and 30 injured after a vehicle plowed into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.

The New Orleans Police Department has yet to confirm whether the mass casualty incident was intentional. No details about the driver have been released.

Governor of Louisiana Jeff Landry writes on X:

A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.



Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.



I urge all near the scene to avoid the area. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 1, 2025

A press conference is expected shortly.

The New Orleans Police Department told local media outlet WGNO that multiple people are dead after a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The area, a bar and restaurant district popular with tourists, was still very active just hours after New Year's Eve celebrations.

Witnesses told CBS News reporter Kati Weis that a truck crashed into a crowd on Bourbon Street at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

NOPD said the vehicle struck a group of people around 3:15 a.m. local time at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville

Witnesses told CBS News reporter Kati Weis that a truck crashed into the crowd at "high speeds," adding that the driver exited the vehicle and started discharging a weapon, prompting police officers to return fire.

There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street.

Unconfirmed video.

Video obtained of the mass shooting in New Orleans, Bourbon Street.

Weis reported that multiple people were on the ground with serious injuries.

Mass casualties as car rams into crown in New Orleans. Several dead… Bourbon Street shut down

NOPD told CBS News that "initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities."

*Developing...