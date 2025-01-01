print-icon
New Orleans Mayor Calls Bourbon Street Massacre A "Terrorist Attack"

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Watch Live:

*   *   * 

Update (0750ET):

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed that the truck ramming attack on Bourbon Street was a "terrorist attack."

"First of all, the city of New Orleans was impacted by a terrorist attack. I've been in direct contact with the White House, Governor Landry, and the unified command here."   

Police killed the terror attack suspect when he exited the truck with an assault rifle, per ABC News report. 

Let's not forget...

Two weeks ago... 

*   *   * 

Update (0730ET):

Local media outlets have published an image of the truck involved in the mass casualty incident on Bourbon Street.

The Ford F-150 Lightning truck has a Texas license plate reading "LZ 1575." A flagpole hitch holder is visible with what appears to be a flag, although it seems covered. Additionally, there are four bullet holes in the rear cabin window of the truck.

*   *   * 

Update (0700ET):

The New Orleans Police Department told ABC News that "the strike appeared to be intentional" and "the driver has not been taken into custody."

Witness tells CNN:

*   *   * 

Update (0640ET):

The City of New Orleans has confirmed ten dead and 30 injured after a vehicle plowed into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.

The New Orleans Police Department has yet to confirm whether the mass casualty incident was intentional. No details about the driver have been released. 

Governor of Louisiana Jeff Landry writes on X: 

A press conference is expected shortly.

*   *   * 

The New Orleans Police Department told local media outlet WGNO that multiple people are dead after a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The area, a bar and restaurant district popular with tourists, was still very active just hours after New Year's Eve celebrations.

NOPD said the vehicle struck a group of people around 3:15 a.m. local time at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville

Witnesses told CBS News reporter Kati Weis that a truck crashed into the crowd at "high speeds," adding that the driver exited the vehicle and started discharging a weapon, prompting police officers to return fire.

Unconfirmed video. 

Weis reported that multiple people were on the ground with serious injuries.

NOPD told CBS News that "initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities."

*Developing... 

0
