Reporter Calls Out Harris For Bussing People To And From Rally

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 06, 2024 - 12:50 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A CBS reporter in New Hampshire called out Kamala Harris’ campaign Wednesday for providing busses to ferry people to and from her rallies from hundreds of miles away.

People were lining up to get on buses home when the rally was over.

This has been going on for some time.

Unless it’s a free concert for some popular singer, or they’re bussing in operatives, no one cares enough to turn up.

Everything about Harris’ campaign is stage managed and fake.

She can’t operate without it.

*  *  *

