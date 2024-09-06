Reporter Calls Out Harris For Bussing People To And From Rally

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A CBS reporter in New Hampshire called out Kamala Harris’ campaign Wednesday for providing busses to ferry people to and from her rallies from hundreds of miles away.

🚨 CBS Boston just CALLED OUT Kamala Harris for bussing in hundreds of people to make it look like she has support



This is so freaking pathetic 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NjryJ8odSC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 5, 2024

People were lining up to get on buses home when the rally was over.

What could these 12 buses possibly be doing leaving Kamala's event in New Hampshire? pic.twitter.com/ua4kuUBrkt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2024

This has been going on for some time.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris had to bus people in from up to four hours away to get them to her rally in Savannah, Georgia.



One man said he was bussed in from Atlanta which is about a three and a half to four hour drive away from Savannah.



“I was in Atlanta and I heard that the VP… pic.twitter.com/v2K9Uz5XAn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2024

Unless it’s a free concert for some popular singer, or they’re bussing in operatives, no one cares enough to turn up.

The last four years has been fake. Why would they stop now? — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) September 5, 2024

Everything about Harris’ campaign is stage managed and fake.

She can’t operate without it.

* * *

