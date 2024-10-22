Reporter Injured By Bullet Fragment During Kinzinger-Democrat Campaign Stunt

A local TV reporter was struck in the arm with a bullet fragment while covering a campaign event for a Democratic Senate candidate featuring former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R).

Missouri Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce applies first aid to KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa after Gamboa was struck by ricochet from a bullet fragment shot from a gun handled by Kunce during a sport shooting campaign event with former Republican representative Adam Kinzinger on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 in Holt, Missouri. Dominick Williams dowilliams@kcstar.com

Missouri Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce - who's trying to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) - was shooting an AR-15 at the time, and was the only person shooting when KSHB-TV's Ryan Gamboa was struck.

Missouri Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce fires rounds from a custom AR15 during a sport shooting campaign event Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 in Holt, Missouri. Dominick Williams dowilliams@kcstar.com

Kunce, a former Marine, wrapped gauze around Gamboa's arm and applied a tourniquet using his belt, according to the Kansas City Star, which notes that 'Kunce has his military background in campaign ads, some of which show him firing a gun.'

After he was treated, Gamboa soldiered on covering the event.

Missouri Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce takes questions from KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa after Gamboa was struck by ricochet from a bullet fragment shot from a gun handled by Kunce during a sport shooting campaign event Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 in Holt, Missouri. Dominick Williams dowilliams@kcstar.com

Maybe 'hunters' Kamala Harris and Tim Walz should have stopped by to offer some tips - like how to load a shotgun with your crotch?