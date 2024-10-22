Reporter Injured By Bullet Fragment During Kinzinger-Democrat Campaign Stunt
A local TV reporter was struck in the arm with a bullet fragment while covering a campaign event for a Democratic Senate candidate featuring former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R).
Missouri Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce - who's trying to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) - was shooting an AR-15 at the time, and was the only person shooting when KSHB-TV's Ryan Gamboa was struck.
Kunce, a former Marine, wrapped gauze around Gamboa's arm and applied a tourniquet using his belt, according to the Kansas City Star, which notes that 'Kunce has his military background in campaign ads, some of which show him firing a gun.'
After he was treated, Gamboa soldiered on covering the event.
Maybe 'hunters' Kamala Harris and Tim Walz should have stopped by to offer some tips - like how to load a shotgun with your crotch?
🚨 NEW: Disgraced former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Democrat MO Senate nominee Lucas Kunce went shooting today for a photo-op, and a reporter ended up being SH0T— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2024
Absolutely incredible.
These idiots decided it’d be a good idea to shoot metal plates with an AR-15 from just… pic.twitter.com/NcIh4QimNC