Reports That Trump Will Pull Out Of NATO Are Pure 'Hysteria': Rubio

One of the most interesting moments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to Brussels this week where he met with NATO leaders for a security summit was when he reassured allies that Washington is committed to NATO, and will without doubt remain a member of the military alliance.

He dismissed as "hysteria" recent Western media reports and headlines which suggest President Trump could bail on NATO altogether. Rubio stressed that Trump has been clear that America will remain in NATO.

"The United States is in NATO … As we speak right now, the United States is as active in NATO as it has ever been," Rubio told reporters in Brussels late this week.

"And some of this hysteria and hyperbole that I see in the global media and some domestic media in the United States about NATO is unwarranted. President Trump has made clear he supports NATO. We're gonna remain in NATO. He's made clear," Rubio added.

He emphasized that Trump was "not against NATO" but rather against a bloc "that does not have the capabilities that it needs to fulfil the obligations" under its founding treaty. He then called for "every single" NATO state to forge a "realistic pathway" to eventually commit 5% of its GDP to defense.

In reality this could take years or even decades, but 'eastern flank' countries like Poland are the most out front in nearing the goal. Warsaw is aiming to commit 4.7% of GDP by year's end, and tiny Estonia is already at 3.7%. Many Western European allies are lagging far behind this.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stood alongside Rubio and offered the same assurances of America's lead role in the alliance:

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte insisted Friday that "we are united in our commitment to each other in this alliance," and that the "transatlantic relationship remains the cornerstone of European security and of global stability." “I know there has been some tough language. I know that there have been allies, for example, this side of the pond being worried about the long-term commitment of the U.S. to NATO,” said Rutte, adding: "The Americans have stated again and again, ‘We are committed to NATO. We are committed to Article 5.'"

In the recent past Trump has made some provocative comments telling Europe it can forget about Article 5 if it can't shoulder more of the burden long taken on by the United States.

In early March he pondered somewhat sarcastically the scenario in which America came under attack. He said of NATO allies, "Do you think they're going to come and protect us? Hmm. They're supposed to. I'm not so sure."

Since then speculation has grown that Trump could grow weary of dealing with NATO partners, also as Washington has dialed down its Ukraine support, and sought to forge peace with Putin's Russia.