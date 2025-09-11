A Republic Overrun By Lawfare

Authored by Loren Kalish via American Greatness,

Democrats are not only the party of enmity but also the enemies of liberty and justice for all. Enmity consumes the Democrat Party, based not on hostility to certain ideas but hatred of certain individuals, chief among them President Trump and his friends and advisers. Among the latter is Peter Navarro, the president’s trade adviser, whose new book, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To, details Democrats’ efforts to criminalize politics. Navarro writes from experience and about his experiences as a political prisoner, enjoining us to defend the Constitution.

The book is also a reminder of the precariousness of personal liberty and of the vigilance necessary to sustain it, lest we be the targets of malicious prosecution.

As Navarro shows, malice begets injustice and threatens to destroy our system of self-government.

At stake is the doctrine of separation of powers as outlined in the Constitution. Upon this doctrine rest the respective rights of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the federal government.

Because of this doctrine, executive privilege is a reality; without this doctrine, testimonial immunity—the right of a presidential adviser to refuse to abet a congressional witch hunt—is meaningless, which is why Navarro went to prison.

“If I lose, future presidential advisers of either party could face jail for honoring executive privilege and defending the Constitution’s separation of powers,” Navarro said in a statement.

In this scenario, the investigative state grows stronger while the presidency becomes weaker.

The result is an unlawful transfer of power from the White House to Congress.

Abuse of power is also inevitable, what with bureaucrats and hacks in charge of the prison system.

The summary raids, the truncated religious services, the food mixups, the commissary markups, the interminable counts, the brokenness of the facilities themselves—the indignities are manifold.

Despiriting though things are, Navarro does not waver; his spirit, like his faith in the Constitution, is total. He shows his faith by his works, inspiring us to do likewise.

Navarro’s book is itself a work of courage, free of score-settling or recrimination. The emphasis is on fairness, on the balance necessary to establish justice and secure the blessings of liberty.

The words summon us to end lawfare, so executive privilege can endure and testimonial immunity can survive. The words give new meaning to the principle of limited government.

I Want to Prison So You Won’t Have To—the words speak to our innate sense of decency. Because we believe in the dignity of the individual, we loathe all forms of tyranny. We loathe the pettiness of zealots and the capriciousness of ideologues. More importantly, we loathe any attempt to silence dissent. We loathe the anti-democratic actions of those who would bankrupt or imprison us.

Thanks to Peter Navarro, we can learn from his example. Thanks to his book, we can restore the Constitution and save our country. We can do this—and more. And so we shall.