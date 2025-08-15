Republican Alcohol Consumption Plunges, While Democrats' Drinking Remains Steady Amid Ongoing Anxieties

Gallup's latest survey shows that alcohol consumption across the U.S. has dropped to 54%, the lowest level in its 90 years of surveying Americans. The decline comes as more consumers than ever view alcohol consumption as harmful to one's health. This comes as no surprise, given our coverage of this massive behavioral shift (read here & here).

From 1997 to 2023, more than 60% of Americans reported drinking alcohol. That share slipped to 62% in 2023, fell to 58% in 2024, and has now fallen to 54% in 2025. Gallup's data shows the rate has only dipped below 60% fewer than ten times, including 58% in its first survey in 1939 and again in 1958. Peak drinking years came between 1974 and 1981, when 68% to 71% of Americans reported drinking.

Gallup data shows an inflection point among U.S. consumers, with 53%, a majority, now believing that drinking alcohol is bad for one's health.

This behavioral shift can be linked to increased medical research that shows alcohol consumption is not safe.

More trends.

One shocking poll data point is that just 46% of Republicans reported drinking this year. That's down by a third from 2023, while the share of Democrats who drink slipped only 5%.

