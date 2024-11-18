"Republican Caesar" - Legacy Media Meltdown Over Trump's Triumphant UFC Appearance

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The MAGA crew took over UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden over the weekend, triggering demon energy woke seethery into action.

Behold their media leaders, the CNN mole guys. Why do they all wear those thick heavy black rimmed glasses?

Anyway, these guys, it doesn’t matter what their names are, lets call them Howard and Greg, couldn’t cope with president Trump leading out his transition team to uproariously loud cheering at the event.

Howard said Trump was “giving supporter based permission structure,” by bringing his crew with him, while Greg said it was like ancient Rome with Caesar bringing his gladiators into the Colosseum.

“It really looks like ancient Rome here. This is the conquering Republican Caesar who’s going into the Colosseum, and everyone’s cheering, and he’s got his political gladiators with him,” Howard excitedly whined, ignoring the fact that Julius Caesar was long dead when construction on the Colosseum began.

“That appearance isn’t just about him enjoying the applause. He’s sending a message to the Senate. For sure,” Greg continued blathering.

“Not only are you entertained, but these are my people, and are you willing to fight?”Because here’s who I have,” Greg clamoured.

🚨 NEW: CNN panel member says Trump bringing out his top allies with him to UFC looks like ancient Rome.



"It really looks like ancient Rome. This is sort of a conquering, Republican Caesar, going into the Colosseum, and everyone's cheering. And he's got his political gladiators… pic.twitter.com/tNcIQD3Iyz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2024

It’s hilarious watching these people having a meltdown analysing Trump’s team and the UFC crowd having fun.

So we switched from Hitler to Caesar LOL 🤡🤡🤡 — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) November 17, 2024

They were having a well deserved day off, celebrating, watching the event and dancing to YMCA by the Village people, but the mole people want you to believe it’s some kind of scary authoritarian display of power.

UFC at MSG was epic! pic.twitter.com/BxpiZK00qu — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2024

Trump's enemies are his most effective propagandists b/c they're so weird that they really think the coolest and/or most genuine things about him are actually his weaknesses.



We're actually the most critical of him b/c we want him to be "worse" than he is. — Dogmatic Tower (@DogmaticTower) November 17, 2024

The smell of meltdown by the left in the morning reminds me of VICTORY. — Eagles (@Ed53861632) November 17, 2024

Soy boys are melting down 🤣🤣🤣 — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) November 17, 2024

CBS News also couldn’t cope.

Controversial rally 😂🤣😂.

You guys still haven't figured out why you lost. 🤭 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) November 17, 2024

The article states “Trump is a longtime UFC enthusiast and frequent attendee of major fights. He made promoting hypermasculine tones a signature of his campaign — as he looked to further widen the gap among male voters between himself and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

“Trump and his top supporters embraced alpha-male terms and often accentuated them with vulgar and demeaning language.”

It gets even more hilarious…

“While campaigning, Trump appeared frequently on podcasts, gaming platforms, and with key supporters who described a vote for Trump as a way to demonstrate true manliness. While Trump taped a podcast with Rogan, who himself has spoken about hypermasculinity, Harris failed to do a similar appearance, citing scheduling conflicts.”

They’re deathly afraid of ‘masculinity’ and strong personalities.

It was only controversial to the #fakenews. Have you REALLY learned nothing. You're irrelevant now. pic.twitter.com/wiqvCYZohw — Mattox Mcmurdo (@MattoxMcmurdo) November 17, 2024

The mole people have promised to hit back, however. They are set to unleash “woke 2.0” led by this final boss.

Why do they all look like they're inhabited by actual demons? https://t.co/urelNdNMrO — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) November 18, 2024

They get their power from those glasses.

It’s the gigantaur eyeglasses. Everytime. — Jahaziel Maqqebet (@JMaqqebet) November 17, 2024

"Spread the love." 😠 pic.twitter.com/XE5vhUYVVe — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) November 18, 2024

Do they all buy their glasses from the same place? — James (@TheFastestDogs) November 17, 2024

Just get any pair that isn't black framed, rectangular, and too big for your face. Lol — James (@TheFastestDogs) November 17, 2024

