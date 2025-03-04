Republican Lawmakers Join Musk In Calling For US To Exit NATO

A pair of Republican lawmakers have issued public statements of support for the United States exiting the the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. The rare call comes on the heels of the explosive row between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump at the White House last Friday.

First, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) posted to X Saturday, "Get us out of NATO." He highlighted a chart showing that the US represents around 70% of the entire annual combined defense spending of NATO countries. No other nation comes close. Lee's post also featured the conclusion of Rod Martin, who wrote: "Just to be clear, the Europeans aren’t gonna do jack."

The Europeans are at this moment trying to cobble together a "coalition of the willing" - in the Sunday words of UK prime minister Kier Starmer, to keep up strong support for Ukraine.

Second, posting in support of Sen. Lee was Rep. Thomas Massie, Republican from Kentucky, who wrote, "NATO is a Cold War relic that needs to be relegated to a talking kiosk at the Smithsonian."

NATO is a Cold War relic that needs to be relegated to a talking kiosk at the Smithsonian. https://t.co/nO9OQNBT3v — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 2, 2025

All of this appears to also be pushback to a number of political leaders and media pundits lately flooding social media to show support for Zelensky as the new savior of the EU, and many have even suggested that Europe can easily fill the void that the US leaves behind. This is dangerous delusion.

On Sunday, Trump adviser Elon Musk wrote on X, "I always wondered why NATO continued to exist even though its nemesis and reason to exist, The Warsaw Pact, had dissolved."

He had said something similar on Saturday, responding "I agree" to a statement that said, "It’s time to leave NATO and the UN."

We previously featured Jacob Hornberger's words, who pointed out that the great big obstacle to bringing an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict is NATO, the "Cold Cold War dinosaur that should have gone out of existence with the end of the Cold War, just like the Warsaw Pact did."

He explained that it's that critically important point which is lost on the US mainstream media. For them, the war began at the moment that Russia invaded Ukraine. Nothing that preceded that invasion matters to the mainstream media. What came before the invasion is simply considered irrelevant.

Source: https://cartoonmovement.com/cartoon/nato-well-equipped

It's as if Putin merely woke up on the wrong side of the bed one day and up and decided to invade Ukraine, plain and simple. Such a plot and simplistic narrative would fail to be convincing even in a cheap Hollywood action movie.