Republican Mayor Celebrates African Refugees As The "New Pioneers"

A Republican mayor in Utah is catching heat for turning the state's traditional Pioneer Day into a celebration of African refugees, dubbing them the modern-day equivalents of the Mormon settlers who founded the Beehive State.

Provo Mayor Marsha Judkins posted an Instagram message this week praising African migrants who have resettled in Utah's fourth-largest city.

Judkins said that Utahns mark Pioneer Day to "recognize those who journeyed west in search of religious freedom and the opportunity to build a better future free from persecution."

Judkins's message then took a woke turn, writing: "We also recognize members of our refugee community who embody that same pioneer spirit, leaving behind familiar homes to begin new lives in a place they had never seen before."

"We encourage you to watch and learn from the experiences of refugees who now call Provo home and the enduring contributions they make every day, from strengthening local nonprofits to serving in the United States military," the mayor's message added. "Their stories inspire all of us to continue fostering a welcoming community where people of every background and experience can experience the promise of Provo."

Pioneer Day traditionally honors the Mormon pioneers led by Brigham Young who settled Utah in the 1800s. Judkins's post ignited a firestorm online as critics accused her of twisting the state's history to push a progressive immigration message.

Disgraceful conduct by Marsha Judkins and Provo City. Talk about erasing history. This is a total rejection and re-write of what Pioneer Day even is. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) July 25, 2026