Bill Kristol's "Republicans For Ukraine" Ad Says 'War Is Good'

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

A new group formed to rally GOP support for Ukraine released an ad this weekend that said US spending on the war in Ukraine is good for the US because it "weakens" Russia.

The ad was made by Republicans for Ukraine, a campaign launched by Defending Democracy Together, an organization led by neoconservative Bill Kristol. The effort comes as support for arming Ukraine is waning among GOP voters, with a recent CNN poll finding 71% of Republicans were against Congress authorizing more Ukraine aid.

This ad will air on the Sunday shows tomorrow in DC.@GOP4Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5C3KWBarAg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 23, 2023

"When America arms Ukraine, we get a lot for a little. Putin is an enemy of America. We’ve used 5% of our defense budget to arm Ukraine, and with it, they’ve destroyed 50% of Putin’s Army," the ad says.

The ad is blunt and does not attempt to frame US support for Ukraine as a fight for democracy as the Biden administration does, and claims hurting Russia will also hurt China.

"The more Ukraine weakens Russia, the more it also weakens Russia’s closest ally China. America needs to stand strong against our enemies, that’s why Republicans in Congress must continue to support Ukraine," the ad says.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin used similar language in the early days of the war, saying one of the US goals in Ukraine was to "weaken Russia," leaving no doubt the conflict is a proxy war.

Bill Kristol -- arguably the neocon who has lied most pathologically and compulsively over the last 3 decades, and who has the greatest amount of innocent blood on his hand -- is now producing propaganda for Biden's war, a war policy that only US liberals overwhelmingly support: https://t.co/Tipu2afIjq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2023

Hawks in Congress have adopted similar talking points to justify more spending on the Ukraine war. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) recently said the US was getting its "money’s worth" in Ukraine because Russia is taking losses and no Americans are dying.

The argument shows a lack of concern for Ukrainian lives.