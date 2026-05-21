Residents Of UK Town Forced To Form 'Vigilante' Security Team To Protect Women And Kids From Migrants

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Residents of a quiet East Sussex town have been left with no choice but to patrol their own streets after the leftist Labour government dumped hundreds of unvetted male migrants into a former army camp on their doorstep.

Crowborough, a small community of around 20,000 people, is now home to a volunteer security force called Crowborough Aware. With 81 vetted locals stepping up, the group is conducting regular patrols to deter trouble and keep women and children safe.

This is the direct result of years of open borders policies that have seen tiny, peaceful towns turned into testing grounds for mass migration.

Meanwhile in Crowborough, UK



“6 Migrants surrounded a member of the public”



81 Local Volunteers have formed their own Community Security Team – some are calling them vigilantes.



Why?



Because the treasonous UK Government have just moved over 500 unknown military age… pic.twitter.com/enfoJE32L9 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 18, 2026

The breaking point came when six migrants surrounded a member of the public. That incident pushed locals into action.

The post continues, “Some are calling them vigilantes. Why? “Because the treasonous UK Government have just moved over 500 unknown military age fighting Men into their small town & they are trying to prevent the horrific headlines that are seen daily in every corner of the country from happening there.”

A GB News reporter spoke directly to members of the new patrol group. One volunteer stated clearly: “We are a visible presence to provide safety and security. We are a deterrent.”

The group is not hunting trouble—they are preventing it in a town the government abandoned.

This is Britain in 2026: a small town of 20,000 forced to form a patrol group to protect women and children from hundreds of illegal migrants the government planted there as it abandoned British people to fend for themselves.

The town’s residents have been orderly protesting for months, describing themselves as “petrified,” installing extra security and questioning why their community—historically used to train British soldiers—was being repurposed without consultation.

A local woman named Lucy called into a radio show and encapsulated the mood: “I just know that a load of women and young girls are walking around even in the day with alarms. They’ve taken self-defence classes… It’s scaring all women.”

Instead of addressing those legitimate safety concerns, some local officials doubled down on absurdity. In February, Green Party councillor Anne Cross announced she was taking her young grandchildren to hand-deliver handmade Valentine’s cards to the adult male migrants at the camp.

“There is nothing like getting to know people and hearing their stories in order to dispel fear,” she claimed, insisting there was “no evidence children or women are at a higher risk from people seeking asylum”

The Home Office has moved around 350 single adult male asylum seekers into the Crowborough Training Camp since January, with capacity for more. Migrants can leave the site, creating what locals call a “village within a village.” Police have increased presence following incidents, but residents say it is not enough.

The fact that their community feels the need to do this, is a damning indictment into this Govt’s failing policy to deal with the illegal immigration crisis. Time and again it’s been proven that some of those migrants have criminal backgrounds, and they have been allowed to roam… — Greg Johnson (@GregJ1966) May 18, 2026

What a sad reflection of the times.



People feel so unsafe in their communities, that they are compelled to give up their own time and patrol the streets. — Mrs Slocombe (@Maidinamerica3) May 18, 2026

The government should be very worried that this is happening in a nice, middle class town. The government must take notice and do something to stop the situation getting worse. It's a sign of how vile the British establishment is that the working class communities have been… — HelCol2025 (@HelCol2025) May 18, 2026

When the Government won’t protect its citizens, they will be forced to protect themselves. The inevitable result is vigilantism….. — Susan Dooley (@SDooley57592) May 19, 2026

It's not "vigilanteism", it's self-defence. This Labour government is setting these savages on us. It is a criminal act of war, and dereliction of duty of care. Us citizens have a right to defend ourselves if the government refuses!!! — Winston Smith (@WinstonSmi17587) May 18, 2026

The government cares more about housing 500 fighting-age migrants than its own people.

Two-tier Britain in full effect. — True Europa (@TrueEuropa) May 18, 2026

Why does the government keep targeting small, 95% white villages and towns like Crowborough for these placements?

It is almost as if the goal is to engineer the maximum possible cultural upheaval in the shortest time.

Peaceful communities with low crime and strong social cohesion are suddenly expected to absorb hundreds of unknown military-age men from vastly different backgrounds, with no meaningful vetting or integration plan.

The pattern repeats across the country—tiny places with limited resources and policing get flooded while officials lecture residents about “misinformation” and “fear.” The result is exactly what we see now: locals forced to organise their own security.

Crowborough Aware’s patrols are a visible sign that British communities are no longer waiting for Westminster to wake up. They are acting to protect their own.

The government’s response—more accommodation sites, more dismissals of local concerns—only confirms what more people are realising: the people must look after themselves when the state refuses to do its most basic job.