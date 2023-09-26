The Restaurant With No Prices
Authored by Randy Tatano via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),
There’s an old saying about expensive restaurants that don’t put prices on the menu.
“If you have to ask how much things cost, you can’t afford to eat there.”
There’s a little restaurant in Brewton, Alabama, with no prices on the menu. Because you can pay whatever you can afford. And if you can’t spare a dime, no problem.
Food for the Needy
For the past five years, Drexell & Honeybee’s has been a shining beacon for those in need who could use a hot meal. The unique restaurant in this small town near the Alabama–Florida border has taken Southern hospitality to another level, offering traditional lunches three days a week. The customers number more than 100 on an average day. Some pay more than what the meal would normally cost, subsidizing those who can’t afford to leave anything in the donation box except a note of thanks.
It's the brainchild of Lisa McMillan, a woman who got her inspiration to be a culinary guardian angel in a grocery store checkout line. While waiting behind an older woman who was digging loose change out of her purse, Ms. McMillan discovered that the lady could use a financial helping hand. She started cooking and delivering breakfast to her.
“Pretty soon, I had 27 other seniors on my route, bringing eggs, grits, and bacon while stopping at Burger King for 27 cups of coffee,” she said. Five years ago, Ms. McMillan and her husband, Freddie, took things to another level, spending more than six figures to turn an empty liquor store that was a major fixer-upper into a cheerful, welcoming restaurant complete with exposed brick walls and a gorgeous wood ceiling.
Now, it serves good old-fashioned Southern home cooking.
“I’m so happy God blessed me with the revelation. Money is only good when you can help other people,” Ms. McMillan said.
Kind Hearts, Gentle Hands
The McMillans generally start cooking at about 6 a.m. Mr. McMillan, a retired Marine master sergeant, is busy on this day making apple pies.
“My grandmother taught me how to cook. By the time I was 12, I could cook anything in the kitchen,” he said.
Mr. McMillan loved his wife’s original idea when she told him that she wanted to open a restaurant to help the needy. “I saw her motivation and said, 'Let’s take it on.' There’s great satisfaction in feeding people that really need a helping hand,” he said.
The restaurant could use some helping hands in the kitchen as well, since cooking for more than 100 customers is a ton of work for two people. Earlier this year, Ms. McMillan posted a note on social media asking for volunteers. Brittany Fuqua was the only person who showed up, donating her time every week. She does everything from washing dishes to helping serve the meals with a cheerful smile. “I love getting to know the people who come here. It’s really satisfying to help in the community,” she said.