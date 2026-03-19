'Restore Britain' Vows To Execute Pedophiles, Deport Millions Of Migrants, Outlaw "Incompatible Cultural And Religious Practices"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A new force in British politics is making waves with an uncompromising vision for national restoration. Just weeks after its launch as a full political party in February, Restore Britain has already overtaken the Conservative Party in membership numbers, reaching over 114,000 supporters and becoming the fourth largest party in the country.

The growth has been entirely organic through social media and grassroots efforts, with almost no mainstream coverage.

Campaigns director and spokesman Charlie Downes laid out the bold agenda clearly: “We will not lie to the British people. Restoring Britain will require decisions that are controversial and unpleasant.”

We will not lie to the British people. Restoring Britain will require decisions that are controversial and unpleasant.



We are going to strip millions of healthy Brits who refuse to work of benefits. If that causes outrage from those who think the taxpayer owes them a living, so… pic.twitter.com/eaOvdX23w3 — Charlie Downes (@cfdownes_) March 17, 2026

He continued: “We are going to strip millions of healthy Brits who refuse to work of benefits. If that causes outrage from those who think the taxpayer owes them a living, so be it.”

“We are going to deport all illegal and burdensome migrants. If that means millions go, so be it,” Downes added.

See “burdensome”. — Charlie Downes (@cfdownes_) March 17, 2026

He further urged, “We are going to outlaw incompatible cultural and religious practices. If that means those who refuse to integrate no longer feel welcome, so be it.”

“We are going to execute pedophiles, rapists, and murderers if that is what the British people want,” Downes stressed, adding that “If that means we are condemned by subversive ‘human rights’ groups, so be it.”

He concluded by noting “We take no pleasure in these measures. It is a damning indictment of our political class that they are necessary in the first place. But necessary they are.”

In a video clip from the party’s launch event, Downes made the philosophy explicit: “We do not believe in conserving the system. We do not believe in reforming the system. We believe in revolution.”

We do not believe in conserving the system.



We do not believe in reforming the system.



We believe in revolution.



From my speech at the launch of @RestoreBritain_. pic.twitter.com/Ct05JdFSva — Charlie Downes (@cfdownes_) March 16, 2026

This stance marks a clear break from the traditional parties that have presided over mass immigration, welfare dependency and soft approaches to serious crime.

It has also immediately become popular with British voters who have become frustrated with Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, over a perceived lack of transparency when it comes to their commitment to mass deportation, in addition to the questionable raft of defections of politicians from the traditional parties, the very people who oversaw the implementation of mass migration into Britain, to Reform.

Restore Party leader Rupert Lowe MP, who was ousted from Reform, addressed the need for tougher justice in response to a particularly disturbing case involving the sexual assault of a five-year-old girl by a Sudanese man.

Sudanese national who abducted five-year-old girl while she played in Birmingham street before sexually assaulting her at his locked home is jailed https://t.co/M8WrG8UUxH — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 14, 2026

Lowe argued that standard punishments fall short: “Prison or deportation is too kind.”

“A Restore Britain Government would give the British people a binding referendum on the reintroduction of the death penalty when the guilt is undeniable. I would gladly vote in favour,” Lowe remarked.

I read of how a Sudanese man snatched a five year old girl off the street and sexually assaulted her.



The Mail reports when she was rescued the girl's shorts were 'round her ankles' and his 'lower clothes' were also down. He was 'bent over her near the bed'.



A five year old.… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) March 15, 2026

The speed of Restore Britain’s rise has caught many off guard. Lowe highlighted the achievement: “Restore Britain is now the fourth largest political party in the country – we launched just over four weeks ago… 114,000 members… The growth of Restore Britain is entirely organic.”

He pointed out the glaring omission in coverage: “The media are very quick to call Restore Britain racists, monsters and nazis. Yet absolutely no mention of a four-week old political party overtaking the Conservative Party’s membership total. It’s a big Westminster club, and we are most definitely NOT in it. Good.”

Elon Musk weighed in on the membership milestone, stating: “This is the only way to save Britain. There is no other.”

This is the only way to save Britain. There is no other. https://t.co/EpdmZO7uay — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2026

Since emerging from recent political realignments, Restore Britain has tapped into widespread frustration over open borders, failing institutions and a political class detached from ordinary Britons. Its platform emphasises secure borders, national pride and direct democracy.

With local branches forming and momentum building, Restore Britain positions itself as the vehicle for the tough decisions long avoided by successive governments. Whether stripping benefits from those unwilling to work, enforcing integration through policy or delivering justice the public supports, the party insists these steps are essential to prevent further decline.

The British people appear to be responding in droves. The old parties have failed for decades. Restore Britain is offering decisive action it says is needed to restore sovereignty, safety and sanity to a nation hollowed out by elite indifference.

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