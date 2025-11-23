Restraint Technique That Supposedly Killed George Floyd Was Part Of Officer Training?

Derek Chauvin's defense attorneys have filed a new petition that challenges the 2021 murder conviction that sent Chauvin to prison over George Floyd's death. The petition includes over 50 former and current MPD officers who made sworn declarations that the technique Chauvin used to restrain George Floyd was part of the official training they received.

The 71-page petition was sent to Hennepin County District Court, where Attorney Greg Joseph stated that “this case simply never made sense." The petition asserts that the case involves two key issues: intent and causation. Did the restraint of Floyd follow policies and procedures of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD); and, did the restraint cause Floyd's death

In each case, the evidence is thin. Yet, prosecutors achieved a conviction which many critics argue was pure theater - The human sacrifice of Derek Chauvin on the altar of race politics as a means to justify the mob violence of Black Lives Matter groups. The protests (and the hysteria over the pandemic), paid for with hundreds of millions of dollars in NGO funds, brought chaos in the middle of the US election process and Democrats took full advantage of.

The benefits behind throwing Chauvin to the wolves were many.

During the trial, the Minneapolis Police Department denied that the specific restraint used by Derek Chauvin. This denial came directly from MPD leadership. If Chauvin was simply applying restraint techniques that he was trained by the MPD to use then he cannot be held accountable for any potential ill effects that the technique causes.

The point is of course moot if the restraint had nothing to do with George Floyd's death.

In seeking to vacate Chauvin’s conviction, or obtain a new trial, the petition argues that Chauvin “was deprived of his right to due process under the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Article I of the Minnesota Constitution.”

In speaking about the prosecution - and what he believes was the false testimony of MPD Inspector Katie Blackwell, Chief Medaria Arradondo, and others during Chauvin’s trial - Joseph told Alpha News, “you can only run from the truth for so long.”

The petition argues that the methods used to examine video footage of George Floyd's restraint and arrest by "expert" witness for the prosecution are at odds with the methods used by the medical examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker, the only doctor who conducted an actual autopsy of Floyd. It should be noted that Baker did in fact blame the subduing of Floyd as the ultimate cause of death, even though no damage was found to Floyd that would explain the death as a homicide.

The official autopsy performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found no physical trauma, fractures, or damage to George Floyd's trachea, larynx, hyoid bone, or surrounding throat structures. This included no bruising, lacerations, or other visible injuries in the neck area. The report explicitly noted "no life-threatening injuries identified" to the neck muscles, cartilage, bones, or soft tissues.

The autopsy, instead, said that Floyd died of severe heart disease that was "complicated" by the arrest. Baker had told the jury "that he had certified deaths due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease under similar conditions."

Furthermore, Baker found 11 ng/mL of fentanyl in Floyd's toxicology; this is at least twice the amount required for a common deadly dose. He was described by witnesses as erratic and 'extremely impaired', throwing himself around the back of the police vehicle to escape arrest. Even if Floyd was a chronic user, fentanyl is known to exacerbate heart disease.

It should be noted that no other officer in modern history has been convicted of murder charges for a death that took place during prone restraint. At most, Chauvin should have faced involuntary manslaughter charges.

In other words, Derek Chauvin was convicted for the second-degree murder of Floyd because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong suspect. He just happened to be arresting the man (who resisted arrest while he had a heart condition and poison in his veins) using a technique which MPD officers say was a part of Chauvin's training. The jury was reportedly lied to, and apparently coached to ignore the obvious contradictions.

If this is the case, then it confirms everyone's suspicions: The trial was a complete clown show - a political farce.