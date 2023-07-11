Retail Politics: This GOP Candidate Will Pay You $20 If You Give Him $1

In a move that gives new meaning to the term "retail politics," North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has launched an eyebrow-raising promotion where he'll pay you $20 if you'll give him $1.

Burgum's incentive to buy campaign contributions springs from the Republican National Committee's qualification thresholds for the first presidential primary debate on August 23. In addition to having at least 1% support in certain national polls, candidates amass at least 40,000 donors.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

There's a high chance you haven't even heard of Doug Burgum, much less that he's running for president. Maybe that's why the wealthy venture capitalist and software entrepreneur is choosing to take this let's-do-this-the-easy-way approach to hitting the donor requirement.

Visitors to Burgum's campaign website are now being presented with an offer to receive a "Biden Relief Card":

"The burden on American families caused by the Democrats is unruly, and Joe Biden is doing nothing to fix it. We want to help, so we’re offering YOU a $20 gift card, and all YOU have to do is contribute $1 to claim it."

The offer's open to the first 50,000 individuals who jump on it. If all of them give the minimum $1, Burgum would be checking off one major debate qualification at a price of $950,000. Given his low profile, that could be a far better ROI than he'd realize through a direct mail or digital marketing push.

People are hurting because of Bidenflation, and giving Biden Economic Relief cards is a way to help 50,000 people until we get in office and fix this crazy economy for everyone!

Get yours here: https://t.co/IDkW8hGz53 — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) July 10, 2023

Burgum campaign spokesman Lance Trover told the New York Times that the card offer will help "secure a spot on the debate stage while avoiding paying more advertising fees to social media platforms who have owners that are hostile to conservatives.”

Some aspiring Republican presidential candidates have criticized the donor requirement. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said it "will keep some candidates from being on the debate stage and [benefit] candidates who generate online donations through extreme rhetoric and scare tactics.”

Even if the gift-card gimmick works, the 1% polling requirement may still be Burgum's undoing: The Real Clear Politics average has him at just 0.1% nationally and 1% in Iowa.

On the other hand, he's already demonstrated the ability to surge from the back of the pack to pull off the upset. A month after he announced his 2016 gubernatorial candidacy, he was 49 points behind the leader, but went on to win the primary by a whopping 20-point margin.

As governor, Burgum has signed several laws pushing back on the trans agenda, as well as one of the country's strictest abortion bans. As presidential candidate, he's promised to aggressively pursue the cold war with China that he says is already underway, pledging to "unite the country and take the fight to China and Xi Jinping."

Regarding the war in Ukraine, last month Burgum said, "Russia cannot have a win coming out of this, because if it’s a win for them, it’s a win for China."

We get the feeling the military-industrial complex would love this guy.