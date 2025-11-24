Reuters Wrecked Over DOGE Shutdown Story, Top Official Says Outlet "Spliced My Comments"

President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has "disbanded" - or at least that's the narrative Reuters is pushing to start the week, as the globalist left-leaning media outlet tries to rile up the progressive base and claim a victory.

Reuters ran with the headline, "Exclusive: DOGE 'doesn't exist' with eight months left on its charter," and recently quoted Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor saying, "That doesn't exist," when asked about DOGE's status.

It's no longer a "centralized entity," Kupor added, in the first public comments from the Trump administration.

Perhaps there was some misinterpretation, because the report goes on to state that "OPM, the federal government's human resources office, has since taken over many of DOGE's functions."

In fact, Reuters was hit with a Community Note on X, where the top note pointed out:

Shortly after Reuters ran its DOGE narrative, Kupor combatted the misinformation:

Good editing by @reuters - spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline 🙂 The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS . But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with @USOPM and @WHOMB will institutionalize them!

The latest from DOGE, not even one day ago, states:

Contracts Update! Over the last 9 days, agencies terminated and descoped 78 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $1.9B and savings of $335M, including an $616k HHS IT services contract for "social media monitoring platform subscription", an $191k USAGM broadcasting contract for "broadcast operations and maintenance in Ethiopia, Africa", and a $4.3M IRS IT services contract for "Inflation Reduction Act transformation project management support".

Contracts Update!



The official government website for DOGE shows no indication that the operation to root out significant government waste and fraud has been wound down. In fact, cost savings so far this year total $214 billion - however, far short of Elon Musk's $1 trillion goal.

This is not the first time for Reuters...

Hmm, a media outlet based in a foreign country publishing propaganda pieces on US politics?

