Reuters 'Shock Poll' Finds Kamala Leading Trump, There's Just One Catch...

With the Democrat corporate media machine in full swing behind Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden's shock announcement on Sunday that he's abandoning his 2024 presidential campaign, it was only a matter of time before a 'shock' poll had her beating Trump in a hypothetical matchup.

And here it is:

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found that Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll (with a 3% margin of error).

Yet, there's a catch. As we noted in the 2016 and 2020 elections, pollsters had their thumb on the scale by oversampling Democrats.

Well, they've done it again - sampling 426 Democrat voters vs. 376 Republicans and 341 Independents.

Meanwhile, other polls have Trump smoking Harris.

The prediction markets (PredictIt) show Harris trailing Trump 43 to 58.

We can't wait for PBS to come out with their latest...