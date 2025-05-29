RFK Jr. Batters Big Pharma With Two Devastating Announcements

Via VigilantFox.com

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just sat down with human biologist and biohacker Gary Brecka to outline his bold new plan to shift the medical system from one that serves Big Pharma to one that actually serves the people.

During the interview, Kennedy shared what some might call a “conspiracy theory”—but it offers a compelling explanation for why TV news suddenly stopped criticizing the pharmaceutical industry.

Twenty years ago, it wasn’t uncommon to see news segments questioning the safety or effectiveness of vaccines. But then it all went quiet. According to Kennedy, that silence was bought with pharmaceutical ad dollars.

Big Pharma doesn’t just advertise on TV news, he said. They want to “control the content.”

Kennedy revealed that Fox News founder Roger Ailes once told him 75% of his evening news ad revenue came from pharmaceutical companies.

So, when you see Jake Tapper on CNN? His paycheck may say CNN…

But the money comes from Pfizer and the other pharmaceutical giants flooding the airwaves with ads.

“And they know that,” Kennedy said.

“They know they’ve got to toe the line. They’ve got to frighten us all about infectious disease.”

“They’re not giving us the real news. They’re not asking the questions they ought to be asking. There’s no skepticism,” he added.

“Twenty years ago, they used to say, ‘Yeah, there’s problems with vaccines or other drugs.’ They will never do that today.”

“The other thing about pharmaceutical ads is the company gets a tax deduction on them. We’re paying for the ads and we’re paying for the product,” Kennedy added.

What he means by that is that taxpayers are getting hit TWICE.

First, we’re footing the bill for the drugs themselves through Medicare, Medicaid, and other government programs.

Then, on top of that, the pharmaceutical companies write off the cost of their TV ads as a business expense, reducing their tax bill.

So, not only are taxpayers footing the bill for the products. They’re also subsidizing the ad campaigns that have hijacked the news industry, effectively silencing investigations and burying the truth about Big Pharma’s wrongdoing.

Then, RFK Jr. put every medical journal bought off by Big Pharma on notice—including The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and all “those other journals because they’re all corrupt.”

He made it clear: their reign as the premier voices in medical science is coming to an end.

Kennedy pointed to the warning from Dr. Marcia Angell, former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, who declared it is “no longer a science journal.”

Instead, she called it a “vessel for pharmaceutical propaganda.”

Now, Kennedy is shaking up the status quo, cutting ties with these captured publications and building something better.

“We’re going to stop NIH scientists from publishing there,” he said. “And we’re going to create our own journals in health in each of the institutions.”

He added that these new, government-backed journals will become the “preeminent journals” in the world because they’ll be grounded in real science, not corporate spin.

“If you get NIH funding,” Kennedy said, “it is anointing you as a good, legitimate scientist.”

The second announcement dropped when Kennedy said, “We’re going to end the war at FDA against alternative medicine.”

That includes stem cells, chelating drugs, vitamins, peptides—“anything that is not going to make Big Pharma rich.”

Kennedy revealed he had to travel all the way to Antigua, in the Caribbean, just to receive stem cell treatment for his throat.

“They helped me enormously,” he said. “But I shouldn’t have to leave the country to get them.”

Kennedy believes Americans should have the right to try experimental drugs, and the government should respect their intelligence.

Because no American should have to leave the country to access healing. And no government should stand between the people and the treatments that could save their lives.

The full interview dives even deeper. To learn how the tobacco industry hijacked your food and how chemical flavorings rewire your brain, watch the full video below: