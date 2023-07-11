RFK Jr: CIA Was Involved In Funding Wuhan COVID Leak Lab

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr declared Monday that he believes the CIA was involved in funding the Wuhan lab where the COVID pandemic originated.

In an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Kennedy suggested that the Biden administration is not interested in punishing China for covering up the lab leak because it would expose National Institutes of Health funded bioweapons programs.

“I think the CIA was involved certainly in this research,” Kennedy proclaimed, adding “They were funding it through USAID. And NIH, I think, in the end gave about $26 million in funding to the Wuhan lab. But USAID, which was functioning as the CIA surrogate, gave over $64 million. The Pentagon also gave a lot of money.”

RFK Jr also slammed Anthony Fauci, the subject of an entire book that he was written, noting “I think he caused a lot of injury. I think that he particularly by withholding early treatment from Americans we racked up the highest death count in the world. We only have 4.2% of the globe’s population but we had 16% of the COVID deaths in this country and that was from bad policy.”

“There was countries that did the opposite of what we did that provided Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, other early treatments to their population, and had 1/200th of our death rate,” Kennedy continued.

When discussing vaccines, Kennedy stated “I do believe that autism comes from vaccines. But I think most of the things people believe about my opinions about vaccines are wrong. I, you know, all I have said about vaccines is we should have good science.”

He continued, “We should have the same kind of testing, placebo controlled trials that we have for every other medication. Vaccines are exempt from pre-licensing placebo controlled trials. There’s no way that anybody can tell the risk profile of those products or even the relative benefits of those products before they’re mandated, and we should have that kind of testing.”

