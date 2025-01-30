Watch Live: RFK Jr. Faces Day 2 Confirmation Grilling In Senate

On Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face a second day of grilling by Democrat senators as he is slated to appear at 10 a.m. ET before the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, which will hold a 'courtesy hearing' for Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

While yesterday's Senate Finance Committee is the only one that votes and reports out the nomination to the Senate Floor, four senators sit on both committees; Chairman Bill Cassidy, (R-LA); Bernie Sanders, (I-VT); Roger Marshall, (R-KS); and Tim Scott, (R-SC).

Watch Live:

While Some Democrats have expressed support for Kennedy's positions on issues such as food safety, he has yet to receive a single public dem endorsement for the role. During Wednesday's hearing, several Democrats harangued him over his stance on vaccines and other controversial positions.

Kennedy, a former independent presidential candidate, faced aggressive lines of inquiry during yesterday's 3.5 hour appearance before the Senate Finance Committee. Democrats repeatedly brought up Kennedy's history of vaccine skepticism Wednesday, which he sought to get ahead of in his opening statement.

"News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry," said Kennedy. "I am neither; I am pro-safety. I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish, but that didn’t make me anti-fish. All of my kids are vaccinated, and I believe vaccines have a critical role in health care."

Sen. Liz Warren (D-MA) went completely apeshit on Kennedy, badgering him over whether he would commit to not making money as HHS secretary amid his multiple ongoing lawsuits against vaccine makers.

NEW: Elizabeth Warren accidentally makes RFK Jr. look GREAT with the perfect softball question.



WARREN: “You’re not going to take money from drug companies in any way, shape, or form?”



KENNEDY: “Who, me?”



WARREN: “Yes, you.”



KENNEDY: “Oh, yeah. I’m happy to commit to that.… pic.twitter.com/flALLbDVTV — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 29, 2025

And of course, the senators grilling Kennedy have taken millions from the pharmaceutical industry...