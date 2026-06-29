RFK Jr. Says 1 Million Obamacare Enrollees Lacked Social Security Numbers

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said 1 million people were enrolled in Obamacare health plans without Social Security numbers, as the Trump administration pledged to intensify efforts to combat fraud in federal health care programs.

Kennedy disclosed the figure in a video posted to the social media platform X alongside Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

.@DrOzCMS and I are exposing how bad actors exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without proper verification and profiting at taxpayers' expense.



The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to stop these corrupt schemes, recover taxpayer dollars, and... pic.twitter.com/ea5dN31S9n — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) June 27, 2026

The officials said the administration is devoting more resources to identifying and preventing fraud within government health care programs than the previous administration.

Kennedy and Oz said the effort is aimed at protecting taxpayer dollars by strengthening oversight and improving the integrity of federal health care programs.