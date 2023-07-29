RFK Jr. Says Biden DHS Won't Provide Secret Service Protection

RFK Jr., whose father was assassinated on the presidential campaign trail in 1968, says the Biden Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has denied his request for Secret Service protection.

"Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me," Kennedy tweeted.

"Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats."

Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 28, 2023

Here's Mayorkas' letter. This screenshot is from Kennedy's campaign website: pic.twitter.com/cEXUfPmV0c — Alex Nitzberg (@alexnitzberg) July 28, 2023

A misleading community note was added to the tweet, which suggests that candidates will only be protected within 120 days of the general election...

The Secret Service's website suggests the same:

The actual text of the law, however, makes clear that the 120-day guidance is for spouses.

"Major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates and, within 120 days of the general Presidential election, the spouses of such candidates ."

Punctuation matters.

Meanwhile, an argument for why Kennedy should receive SS protection:

1) In June of 1968, following the assassination of presidential nominee Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, the Secret Service began protecting leading presidential nominees and their spouses. Just days after the assassination the Secret Service became responsible for the safety of five… — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 29, 2023

(continued, emphasis ours)

The law authorizes Secret Service protection for major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of the general presidential election. However, the evolution of the protective detail is based upon actual threats and acts of aggression against both the highest public office in the land and those who seek the position.

History shows there is precedent for candidates receiving protection >120 days ahead of the general election.

Donald Trump & Ben Carson were provided Secret Service protection 365 days before Election Day in 2015

Barack Obama was provided Secret Service protection 551 days before Election Day in 2007

7) Ted Kennedy was provided Secret Service protection 410 days before Election Day in 1979https://t.co/1QXvEqLG5D — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 29, 2023

RFK Jr is within the time range of the precedent set by the candidates above (465 days from Election Day) and is arguably under even greater threat given the Kennedy family’s tragic history of assassinations.

The Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas) has the discretion and the ability to approve or deny Secret Service coverage to presidential candidates at any point in the campaign.

Given that the Biden Administration began to censor RFK Jr within days of getting into the White House and is continuing that censorship even through last week’s censorship hearing, it is not surprising that a Biden appointee has denied a political opponent's request for Secret Service protection.