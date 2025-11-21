"Rigging The News Is Heinous" - FCC Chair Carr Probes BBC 'Corruption'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has launched a probe into the BBC “intentionally distorting” edit of President Trump’s January 6 2021 speech, demanding U.S. broadcasters NPR and PBS reveal if they aired the fake clip—escalating the scandal that forced BBC brass to quit as Trump threatens a $1 billion+ lawsuit.

Carr’s letter to BBC’s Tim Davie, NPR’s Katherine Maher, and PBS’s Paula Kerger accuses the BBC of splicing Trump’s speech to “depict President Trump voicing a sentence that, in fact, he never uttered.”

“That would appear to meet the very definition of publishing a materially false and damaging statement,” Carr urged.

He noted the edit joined portions “54 minutes apart,” receiving “widespread condemnation.”

Carr demanded transcripts and video to determine if the clip aired in the U.S., citing broadcasters’ “legal obligation to operate in the public interest,” including “prohibitions on news distortion and broadcast hoax.”

He warned: “The FCC has stated that ‘rigging or slanting the news is a most heinous act against the public interest.’”





Trump has slammed the BBC as “100% fake news,” vowing a $1 billion suit, with lawyers declaring “The BBC is on notice.”

On the BBC resignations, Trump noted “The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught “doctoring” my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th.”

“These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election,” Trump added, further urging, “On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!”

Carr looped in NPR and PBS for distributing BBC content, probing if they aired the distorted speech—emphasizing U.S. broadcasters’ duty to avoid “news distortion.”

This ties into broader media accountability, as the UK’s Ofcom investigates, but Carr’s FCC move amps up pressure on foreign “fake news” influencing Americans.

