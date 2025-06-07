Riots Erupt At LA ICE Facility As Mexican BLM Clone Unleashes Color Revolution Operation
After failing to ignite multiple color revolution-style protests earlier this year targeting Elon Musk and President Trump over DOGE-related efforts, Democrats and their rogue NGO network appear to be at it again—this time staging a new protest movement against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Los Angeles, hoping to spark another 'Summer of Love' nationwide riots like in 2020, when leftists used the useful idiots behind the Marxist group Black Lives Matter as a vehicle for chaos.
With BLM kicked to the curb by the Democratic Party, the Mexican version of BLM - Unión del Barrio - whose manifesto is filled with explicit Marxist and communist rhetoric—has become the next group Democrats will use as useful idiots.
On Friday, Unión del Barrio issued a call to action for the crazies on Facebook to stage a protest against "ICE Terrorists" in Downtown LA:
Emergency Protest TODAY in LA! 4:30PM
535 Alameda St LA, CA 90012
Join us to denounce ICE terrorizing our communities! Over 200 people are currently being held at this location in the basement of the courthouse. Today, there has been ICE activity all over the LA area.
LA EMERGENCY PROTEST!
535 Alameda St, LA, CA 90012
Friday, June 6, 2025 4:30PM
STOP DEPORTATIONS NOW!
ICE has hundreds of members of our community kidnapped and is holding them at this location.
According to journalist Andy Ngo, multiple far-left groups, one being Antifa, amplified Unión del Barrio's "emergency protest" at the "basement of the courthouse."
‼️🇺🇸 NOW: Rioters and protesters have COMPLETELY surrounded the federal ICE facility in Los Angeles, CA.— Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) June 7, 2025
The democrats are trying to initiate another George Floyd riot scenario, and the American people nor Trump will stand for it. 🤨pic.twitter.com/FN4v8558RI
Chaos shortly erupted on the streets outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and United States Courthouse.
HAPPENING NOW🚨: Protest just turned violent with acts of vandalism and altercations, and DHS police firing off less than lethal to disperse the crowd.— Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025
Mass police response shortly after. pic.twitter.com/T5SZ8KzrU6
BREAKING 🚨: DHS Police continue to shoot less than lethal and tear gas pellets into the crowd to disperse, items thrown in all directions, and more mace used.— Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025
Have not heard or seen of LAPD being called to assist the agents, since Mayor of LA said police will not interfere. pic.twitter.com/8cVhYnfkE0
BREAKING 🚨: Protestors are now taking hammers to cement blocks to break them down and use against DHS police.— Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025
This is about to get way worse unless LAPD is ordered to assist. pic.twitter.com/R89LKhPTef
HAPPENING NOW 🚨: LAPD in Riot Gear have finally arrived and are assisting DHS agents who were trapped inside a federal Govt. parking structure. Order to disperse have been given. pic.twitter.com/C4ywaDRYAK— Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025
June 7, 2025
Images from today’s protest in Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/IjoyvOrqs5— Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025
A quick review of Unión del Barrio's political program is absolutely alarming - and basically the Mexican version of BLM...
Core Beliefs & Goals:
Opposition to U.S. imperialism, capitalism, and settler colonialism
Advocacy for immigrant rights, against deportations and ICE raids
Promotion of community organizing in working-class Latino neighborhoods
Support for socialist and pan-Latino unity movements
Education and youth empowerment through political study and activism
Action campaigns:
Organizes rallies and protests, particularly against ICE and border enforcement
Runs community education programs like Escuelita Aztlán
Collaborates with other radical left-wing organizations in the U.S. and Latin America
Frequently involved in May Day demonstrations, anti-police protests, and immigration activism
What's clear is that Unión del Barrio operates on a Marxist-Leninist and decolonial framework that wants to destroy the West and capitalism, or more importantly, destroy America. In other words, the org is just the Mexican version of BLM.