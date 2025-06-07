print-icon
Riots Erupt At LA ICE Facility As Mexican BLM Clone Unleashes Color Revolution Operation

by Tyler Durden
After failing to ignite multiple color revolution-style protests earlier this year targeting Elon Musk and President Trump over DOGE-related efforts, Democrats and their rogue NGO network appear to be at it again—this time staging a new protest movement against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Los Angeles, hoping to spark another 'Summer of Love' nationwide riots like in 2020, when leftists used the useful idiots behind the Marxist group Black Lives Matter as a vehicle for chaos.

With BLM kicked to the curb by the Democratic Party, the Mexican version of BLM - Unión del Barrio - whose manifesto is filled with explicit Marxist and communist rhetoric—has become the next group Democrats will use as useful idiots.

On Friday, Unión del Barrio issued a call to action for the crazies on Facebook to stage a protest against "ICE Terrorists" in Downtown LA:

Emergency Protest TODAY in LA! 4:30PM

535 Alameda St LA, CA 90012

Join us to denounce ICE terrorizing our communities! Over 200 people are currently being held at this location in the basement of the courthouse. Today, there has been ICE activity all over the LA area.

LA EMERGENCY PROTEST!

535 Alameda St, LA, CA 90012

Friday, June 6, 2025 4:30PM

STOP DEPORTATIONS NOW!

ICE has hundreds of members of our community kidnapped and is holding them at this location.

According to journalist Andy Ngo, multiple far-left groups, one being Antifa, amplified Unión del Barrio's "emergency protest" at the "basement of the courthouse." 

Chaos shortly erupted on the streets outside the  Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and United States Courthouse.  

A quick review of Unión del Barrio's political program is absolutely alarming - and basically the Mexican version of BLM...

Core Beliefs & Goals:

  • Opposition to U.S. imperialism, capitalism, and settler colonialism

  • Advocacy for immigrant rights, against deportations and ICE raids

  • Promotion of community organizing in working-class Latino neighborhoods

  • Support for socialist and pan-Latino unity movements

  • Education and youth empowerment through political study and activism

Action campaigns:

  • Organizes rallies and protests, particularly against ICE and border enforcement

  • Runs community education programs like Escuelita Aztlán

  • Collaborates with other radical left-wing organizations in the U.S. and Latin America

  • Frequently involved in May Day demonstrations, anti-police protests, and immigration activism

What's clear is that Unión del Barrio operates on a Marxist-Leninist and decolonial framework that wants to destroy the West and capitalism, or more importantly, destroy America. In other words, the org is just the Mexican version of BLM.

