"RIP My Best Friend": Outrage Ensues After Beloved Rescue Squirrel Seized By NY, Euthanized

The internet is ablaze with rage after the state of New York seized a beloved rescue squirrel Peanut from its owner's home Wednesday and euthanized it.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation staged a five-hour, no-warrant raid on the home of Mark Luongo after an anonymous complaint was lodged against the P'nuts Freedom Farm, where internet sensation Peanut the squirrel was taken into custody before the state euthanized it along with a raccoon 'in order to test for rabies.'

"RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I’m sorry I failed you but thank you for everything," Longo wrote in a post announcing Peanut's death.

Mark Longo has just revealed that the New York Department of Environmental Conservation euthanized his cherished pet squirrel, Peanut. This innocent creature was taken from him, where he had lovingly raised it since it was a baby, after its mother got hit by a car.



Mark used… pic.twitter.com/C4K4mGq0S5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 1, 2024

Longo has asked for financial help for a "legal battle" against the state.

A Connecticut native, Longo moved to Elmira, NY in 2023 to start the Freedom Farm, a 501.C.3 approved nonprofit.

"Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT’s Name. [P’Nuts Freedom Farm] will forever live in PNUT’s memory," Longo wrote in a post announcing the seizure.

"With over 350 rescues, we’ve relied heavily on PNUT and his internet family to father donations to help more animals. I don’t even know how will [sic] continue to fundraise for this nonprofit."

The organization is made up of veterinarians and caregivers who rescue animals from abusive or dire situations.

NEW: The owner of Peanut the squirrel explains how New York officials raided his house, took Peanut and his raccoon, and k*lled them.



7-year-old Peanut and Fred the raccoon were euthanized after anonymous complaints.



“Officers raided my house as if I was a drug dealer. I was… pic.twitter.com/sSlbandoYO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2024

Needless to say, people are pissed.

On Saturday, President Trump commented on the situation - saying "There have been horrible reports out of New York, my former home state, where state environmental agents raided the home of Mark Longo and his wife. Mark was taken into custody for hours while officials searched his home and eventually took two of their pets. Fred the Raccoon and Peanut the Squirrel. These animals were later executed by the state of New York."

Trump has out out a savage statement about Peanut the Squirrel



Honestly can’t believe NY Dems stole this man’s squirrel and killed him pic.twitter.com/Xez2JYmjks — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 2, 2024

Others expressed similar outrage. And memes.

Them: "So how did you get radicalized?"



Me: "I watched the NYDEC murder a happy and healthy pet squirrel named Peanut for no reason other than some useless apparatchiks had too much power." pic.twitter.com/GWDGj3qRgB — Kiki (@kikisknees) November 2, 2024

My hatred for the government is renewed with every Peanut video. pic.twitter.com/m9di34VUPb — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) November 2, 2024

The Internet after hearing what they did to Peanut the Squirrel pic.twitter.com/FxpD7TNEFQ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 2, 2024

You are sheltering a pet squirrel and raccoon are you not? pic.twitter.com/ynH22gp0Rg — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) November 2, 2024