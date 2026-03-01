Robert De Niro Could Face 5 Years In Prison Over Trump "Get Rid Of Him" Threats

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Bill O’Reilly has called for the Secret Service to haul in Robert De Niro for an “intensive interrogation” following the actor’s repeated threats against President Trump, warning that De Niro could face up to five years behind bars if convicted under federal law.

The demand comes amid growing scrutiny of De Niro’s unhinged anti-Trump rants, which have exposed the depths of Trump Derangement Syndrome among leftists desperate to undermine America First leadership.

O’Reilly zeroed in on De Niro’s recent MSNBC interview where the actor repeatedly declared “we got to get rid of him” in reference to Trump.

Bill O’Reilly says Robert De Niro should be pulled in by the Secret Service for an “intensive interrogation” after reportedly threatening President Trump.



If convicted, O’Reilly says De Niro could face 5 years in prison.



O’REILLY: “Now, he said the words, ‘we got to get rid of… pic.twitter.com/PtXZPkkf3d — Overton (@overton_news) February 26, 2026

“Now, he said the words, ‘we got to get rid of him’ three times,” O’Reilly stated.

He slammed MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace for failing to challenge De Niro on the spot.

“Any interviewer other than Nicole Wallace would have said, ‘what do you mean by that? He’s elected. 77 million people voted for him,’” O’Reilly noted.

“What’s ‘we got to get rid of him?’ Are you talking about impeachment? What are you talking about?” he added.

O’Reilly then put himself in the shoes of the Secret Service director, emphasizing the gravity of such statements given the recent assassination attempts on Trump.

“So, I’m watching this and I’m the head of the Secret Service,” O’Reilly said.

“USC, US code 871, it is a crime to threaten not only the president of the United States but the vice president and everybody else in succession,” he added.

“And with Donald Trump and the assassination attempts, this goes WAY up,” the host stressed.

“Okay, so I’m the Secret Service director and I’m seeing this three times, ‘we got to get rid of him’ — I got agents pulling De Niro in for a Q&A and he better have a lawyer,” O’Reilly asserted.

He warned that De Niro’s responses during questioning could lead to charges, noting “Now, you could charge him based upon his answers to the interrogation.”

“If he takes the fifth, a refused answer on the grounds, right? You could charge him. And if he were convicted, he’d get 5 years in prison under this code,” O’Reilly urged.

As we previously reported, De Niro broke down in tears during that same MSNBC appearance, sobbing over Trump’s supposed “division” while claiming the President is “attempting to destroy this country.”

In the interview, De Niro spluttered, “You have to lift people up. You can’t divide people… this thing (Trump) they’re destroying, attempting to destroy this country and maybe not even understanding why. It’s up to us to protect the country.”

He also ranted about Trump refusing to leave the White House, stating, “We see it we see it we see it all the time, he will not want to leave.”

De Niro has previously labeled Trump advisor Stephen Miller a “Nazi,” adding, “He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.”

“Everything, the point is we have to keep fighting and pushing until he is out, period. There’s no other way. He’s not going to want to leave the White House,” De Niro has insisted.

O’Reilly’s analysis highlights how Hollywood’s unchecked hatred is now crossing into potential legal territory, especially as Trump’s policies expose the failures of leftist agendas.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.