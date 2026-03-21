Robert Mueller, the former FBI Director and Special Counsel who led the high-profile investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and potential ties to Donald Trump's campaign, has died at age 81 - passing away Friday night, according to AP. No cause of death was disclosed in initial reports.

In response, President Trump took to Truth Social to dance on his grave - writing "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The Russia Investigation

As part of a Clinton campaign / deep state smear campaign legitimized and laundered through US intelligence and the FBI, Mueller was appointed Special Counsel in May 2017 by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and was tasked with examining Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election and any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The probe, which lasted nearly two years and cost an estimated $32 million, produced a 448-page report released in redacted form in April 2019. Key findings included:

No conspiracy or coordination : The report concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

: The report concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities. Russian interference confirmed : It detailed extensive Russian operations, including hacking Democratic emails and a social media disinformation campaign by the Internet Research Agency.

: It detailed extensive Russian operations, including hacking Democratic emails and a social media disinformation campaign by the Internet Research Agency. Obstruction of justice: Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, stating the office could not exonerate him but also could not charge a sitting president under DOJ policy. The report outlined 10 potential instances of obstruction but left the matter to Congress or future prosecutors.

Trump and his allies repeatedly described the investigation as a "witch hunt" and "hoax," pointing to the lack of collusion charges against campaign officials (though several Trump associates, including Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, and Roger Stone, faced unrelated convictions or guilty pleas). The investigation had flawed origins, such as the unverified and infamous Steele dossier (funded in part by the Clinton campaign and DNC via Fusion GPS), FISA warrant abuses targeting Carter Page, and exculpatory evidence allegedly withheld from surveillance applications. Later reviews, including the 2019 Inspector General report and the 2023 Durham report, criticized aspects of the FBI's handling, including confirmation bias and procedural errors in the Crossfire Hurricane probe, though Durham's own prosecutions yielded limited results.

In July 2019, Mueller testified to Congressional investigators in a low-key appearance where he largely stuck to the report's language, declining to expand on obstruction or deliver a dramatic verdict, and generally appeared elderly and confused. After the probe concluded, Mueller largely retreated from public life.

Dirty Deeds

Mueller's career as a high-level Justice Department official and FBI Director involved him in several major investigations where official records, congressional inquiries, and whistleblower accounts have documented questions about the handling of powerful foreign and domestic interests. During the early 1990s Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) scandal, Mueller, as Assistant Attorney General heading the Criminal Division, personally took charge of the DOJ's task force. The Senate inquiry into BCCI detailed how the bank operated as a global money-laundering network serving drug traffickers, arms dealers, terrorists, and intelligence operations, with deep ties to Saudi and Pakistani networks. While Mueller's team ultimately secured indictments against prominent figures like Clark Clifford and Robert Altman, congressional reports highlighted delays in pursuing leads aggressively and limitations placed on fully exposing broader foreign-intelligence connections, including alleged CIA overlaps. The investigation ended with significant convictions but left key aspects of the bank's elite protections and global operations incompletely resolved.

Enron

Following his appointment as FBI Director in September 2001, Mueller oversaw the Bureau during the Enron collapse in late 2001, the largest corporate bankruptcy in U.S. history at the time. He quickly assembled the Enron Task Force, deploying top prosecutors and agents who built cases around accounting fraud and obstruction of justice, leading to multiple convictions. This period overlapped with the 2001 anthrax attacks, which killed five people and heightened national fears in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.

Destroying Steven Hatfill's Life

The FBI's multi-year investigation under Mueller initially centered on biodefense scientist Steven Hatfill, whose prior work at USAMRIID gave him access to the Ames strain of anthrax and whose background included biothreat scenario presentations and multiple Cipro prescriptions around the time of the mailings.

The focus on Hatfill lasted several years and profoundly disrupted his life. The FBI conducted repeated raids on his home and storage facilities, placed him under constant surveillance for more than two years, tapped his phone, and publicly identified him as a "person of interest" through statements by Attorney General John Ashcroft. Media leaks fueled widespread speculation about his guilt, resulting in the loss of his job at Science Applications International Corporation, the collapse of a potential teaching position at Louisiana State University due to Justice Department pressure, and severe financial and emotional strain. Hatfill described the period as one of intense personal turmoil, with his reputation publicly shattered through a sustained drumbeat of innuendo. In 2003 he filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department and FBI, citing violations of his privacy rights. The government settled the case in 2008 for $5.8 million without admitting liability, and shortly afterward formally exonerated him in a letter confirming he had no access to the specific anthrax strain used and played no role in the attacks. Only after Mueller shifted investigative leadership in late 2006 did the probe pivot to Bruce Ivins, who allegedly died by suicide in 2008 before charges could be filed; a later National Academy of Sciences review pointed to scientific limitations in the evidence tying the spores exclusively to Ivins' lab.

9/11 and the Saudis

Then there's Mueller's involvement in the Saudi connections uncovered in the 9/11 hijackers' support network through Operation Encore, the FBI's follow-up investigation launched around 2007.

Mueller was sworn in as FBI director on September 4, 2001 - days before the attacks, and immediately oversaw the PENTTBOM investigation—the Bureau's massive probe into the hijackings—and directed its command center to operate from FBI Headquarters in Washington rather than a field office. In the early months post-9/11, Mueller's leadership shaped how the FBI handled emerging leads on potential Saudi support for hijackers Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi in San Diego and Los Angeles. According to accounts from agents involved, including former San Diego counterterrorism chief Richard Lambert, Mueller's deputies instructed staff to frame the Saudi role narrowly when preparing his September 26, 2002, testimony before the Joint Inquiry into Intelligence Community Activities Before and After the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001. The guidance was that "the bureau’s position is that there was no complicity" in the plot. In his public testimony, Mueller emphasized that the hijackers "effectively operated without suspicion, triggering nothing that alerted law enforcement," downplaying the possibility of an established support network in the U.S. that might have warranted closer scrutiny.

During Operation Encore, the FBI's follow-up probe into the Saudi links, internal FBI records show field agents compiled evidence of logistical support (housing, banking, introductions) from Saudi nationals with government ties, but headquarters decisions - spanning Mueller's era - often deemed it circumstantial or unwitting, reassigning resources and classifying materials.

Of course the inception surrounding 9/11 goes one level deeper - which we'll let you discuss below.

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