Rogan: Elon Musk Will Relentlessly "Hunt Down" Corrupt Democrats

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Podcast king Joe Rogan had a message for Democrats, weaponised government agencies and swamp creatures alike: Elon Musk is “going to hunt you down.”

During a recent episode of his show, Rogan, who is personal friends with Elon, spoke about the continuing efforts to uncover government waste and corruption at the expense of the taxpayer through Musk’s DOGE.

Rogan specifically addressed Democrat assertions that Musk is some sort of robber baron evil billionaire after people’s social security money.

“People are worried that Elon is going to steal everyone’s money. He has $400B. Elon’s not going to steal your money. That’s not what he’s doing,” Rogan stated.

Mind-blowing that the Democrats have taken their stance as "the richest man in the world is coming for your grandma's social security check."



Bold strategy. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2025

“He’s a super genius that has been f**ked with,” Rogan continued.

“When you’ve been f**ked with by these nitwits that hide behind 3-letter agencies, and you’re dealing with one of the smartest people alive helping Donald Trump get into office and find out what corruption is really going on, you f**ked up,” Rogan further warned.

He added, “You f**ked up and picked the wrong psychopath on the spectrum. He’s going to hunt you down and find out what’s going on, and that’s good for everybody.”

“That’s how you should be looking at this, like ‘Wow, we have a brilliant mind examining these really corrupt and goofy systems and bringing in a bunch of psychopath wizards,” Rogan urged, referring to the people Musk has hired to pour over government spending records.

🚨JOE ROGAN: "People are worried that Elon is going to steal everyone's money. He has $400B. Elon's not going to steal your money. That's not what he's doing. He's a super genius that has been f**ked with. When you've been f**ked with by these nitwits that hide behind 3-letter… pic.twitter.com/GtFe8eLBEP — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 11, 2025

Musk himself responded, declaring “the party is just getting started.”

The party is just getting started 😎 https://t.co/Zi5P8cV9me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

The clip has been viewed over 22.5 million times at time of writing.

Yup. They finally fucked with the wrong weirdo. They got cocky. They convinced people to castrate their own children and let men play in women’s sports so they thought they could do anything. They believed they were untouchable. God complex. Then here comes Big Balls 😂 — Stuart Sims (@SimsYStuart) February 11, 2025

The Dems never expected the onslaught.

They expected business as usual, campaign promises left languishing and unfilled.



It’s magnificent. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) February 11, 2025

If you think Musk is after your money you're looking at the wrong man he's after corruption. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 11, 2025

No wonder they’re so riled up.

Blatant call for violence. https://t.co/eOp8Fxne6z — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 12, 2025

Rogan’s comments come after Musk joined Trump in the Oval Office and have joint comments to the media about an executive order Trump has signed mandating federal agencies work with DOGE.

During the exchange, Musk noted “We do find it sort of rather odd that there are quite a few people in the bureaucracy who who have essentially a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars, but somehow manage to accrue tens of millions of dollars in net worth while they are in that position.”

“We’re just curious as to where it came from. Whether they have very good investing in which that case we should take their investment advice perhaps,” Musk added.

He continued, “They seem to be mysteriously getting wealthy and we don’t know why – where did it come from? I think the reality is that they are getting wealthier at the taxpayer expense.”

“There are massive amounts of blank checks that just go out…” Elon emphasised.

Elon Musk has said:



"Maybe Congress is really good at investing [because] we find it sort of rather odd that there are quite a few people in the bureaucracy who have a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars but somehow manage to accrue tens of millions of dollars."



He adds:… pic.twitter.com/rcZItmMnhT — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) February 11, 2025

Musk earlier pointed to Senator Elizabeth Warren as an example of someone who has managed to accrue a net worth of $12 million, conservatively, on a $200,000 per year Senator’s salary.

Has anyone tracked how she got $12M from a $200k salary?



This is a real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

President Trump has urged that there is zero chance that no kickbacks are going on and that he’s going to name names today.

JUST IN: President Trump says he is completely certain his administration has discovered widespread kickbacks in the federal government.



Trump said he examined a list of 200 expenditures and found only three that looked reasonable.



"There's no chance that there's not kickbacks… pic.twitter.com/xEy4RPBwWb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

