Rogan Endorses Trump After Wild Musk Interview

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Following an awesome 2.5 hour podcast with Elon Musk, Joe Rogan announced his endorsement of Donald Trump.

In a post on X dropping the podcast, Rogan said of Musk "He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump."

Trump thanked Rogan:

Nuggets from the interview:

Musk and Rogan discussed how an influx of illegal migrants to swing states followed by some sort of amnesty program would turn the country into a one-party state.

They slammed Democrats for constantly spreading hoaxes:

They discussed the killing of Peanut the squirrel:

Musk was at the White House correspondents dinner where the elites shit-talked Trump over Obama-birther comments and he got so pissed he ran for president.

John McAfee was discussed:

Musk and Rogan talked video games - noting a study in which surgeons who also game are more effective at their jobs.

So there you have it - at the 11th hour, Rogan goes for Trump after yet another interesting interview with Elon Musk.

