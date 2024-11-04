Rogan Endorses Trump After Wild Musk Interview

Following an awesome 2.5 hour podcast with Elon Musk, Joe Rogan announced his endorsement of Donald Trump.

In a post on X dropping the podcast, Rogan said of Musk "He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump."

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

Trump thanked Rogan:

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP ON TIKTOK: IT'S A GREAT HONOR TO HAVE ROGAN'S ENDORSEMENT pic.twitter.com/SB1XAiaB58 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 5, 2024

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump ENDORSED by Joe Rogan @joerogan pic.twitter.com/VLg14PdLXw — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 5, 2024

Nuggets from the interview:

Musk and Rogan discussed how an influx of illegal migrants to swing states followed by some sort of amnesty program would turn the country into a one-party state.

Vote for @realDonaldTrump or the Dems will legalize so many illegals in swing states that this will be the last real election in America. @JoeRogan agrees.



pic.twitter.com/AtPVm3lSr2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2024

They slammed Democrats for constantly spreading hoaxes:

NEW: Elon Musk and Joe Rogan rip the Democratic party for spreading hoax after hoax, call out President Barack Obama.



The pair also called out YouTube for the apparent suppression of the Trump-Rogan interview.



"What the flying f**k? He doesn't give a f*ck." Musk said in… pic.twitter.com/hHzPRyAzmI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2024

They discussed the killing of Peanut the squirrel:

🚨ELON MUSK TALKS ABOUT PEANUT THE SQUIRREL! 🐿️🥜



ELON: "How can it be that we live in America, supposedly the land of the free, and the Government can barge into your home with guns, and take your pets and execute them. If they can do that to your pets, what do you think they… pic.twitter.com/C7UrvgUik4 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 5, 2024

Musk was at the White House correspondents dinner where the elites shit-talked Trump over Obama-birther comments and he got so pissed he ran for president.

🚨ELON MUSK AND ROGAN ON THE ORIGINAL TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER:



ELON: "I was at the White House correspondents dinner. The degree to which they attacked Trump was so over the top it was making everyone uncomfortable. A few passing jokes are fine but they twisted… pic.twitter.com/UppMKPVxhx — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 5, 2024

John McAfee was discussed:

🚨ELON MUSK AND JOE ROGAN TALK ABOUT JOHN MCAFEE:



ELON: "McAfee had a lab and he was making a wide range of drugs. I talked to a reporter who went down and interviewed him in Belize. He was quite terrified. One of the things that McAfee did was that he played Russian Roulette… pic.twitter.com/vKrvvszqtl — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 5, 2024

Musk and Rogan talked video games - noting a study in which surgeons who also game are more effective at their jobs.

🚨ELON MUSK ON VIDEO GAMES



"I'm in the top 20 in the world in Diablo IV. I'm listed with my actual name on the list. There's only two Americans in the top 20, and I'm one of them."



"If I play a video game on extreme difficulty, I have to concentrate fully on the game and it has… pic.twitter.com/I8EWbN3L3r — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 4, 2024

So there you have it - at the 11th hour, Rogan goes for Trump after yet another interesting interview with Elon Musk.