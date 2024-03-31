Rogan: NY Times Writers Are "Ultra Hard Left Activists Masquerading As Journalists"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During an episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan slammed New York Times writers, calling them leftist activists pretending to be reporters.

Rogan played a clip of two New York Times ‘journalists’ claiming that anything Donald Trump says now has to be considered in the context of the January 6th Capitol incident, and made fun of how they feel the need to make Instagram videos explaining their ‘reporting’.

“They don’t understand what they’re doing,” Rogan stated, adding “This is exactly who we thought was writing these things. It’s like this very effeminate guy and this woman…these ultra-liberal out-of-touch people.”

Rogan continued, “One of the guys was talking about Donald Trump’s words being taken out of context that it would be a ‘bloodbath’ because he was talking about the auto industry and the economy.”

Rogan further noted that the New York Times used to be populated by “hard-nosed reporters with a cup of coffee that are like f***ing chasing down leads and they’re pulling their hair out and they’re meeting people in back alleyways.”

Now “they’re, they’re essentially like ultra hard-Left activists that are masquerading as journalists and everything has their opinion on it,” Rogan urged.

Watch:

Rogan: NY Times writers are "ultra-liberal out-of-touch, ultra hard-Left activists that are masquerading as journalists and everything has their opinion on it.” Report here: https://t.co/lUZb3Kbkzv pic.twitter.com/ctzt24tI2l — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 28, 2024

As we highlighted earlier this week, The Washington Post published a report claiming that women choosing to get off hormonal birth control are doing so because of a “misinformation explosion,” and admitted to pressuring social media platforms to remove the opinions and accounts of women who have been on the pill.

It also made a cringe TikTok video doubling down on the gaslighting.

The Washington Post doubled down on their gaslighting “Birth Control Misinformation” piece with this cringe TikTok they just posted. pic.twitter.com/PDLx99IdMF — Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) March 25, 2024

Rogan is right, these people are far left activists using major newspapers as their platforms.

* * *

