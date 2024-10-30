Rogan Rages At YouTube Censorship: "You Can't Suppress Shit... It Doesn't Work!"

"If you Google'd Rogan-Trump you could only get clips, you couldn't find the full episode," exclaimed Joe Rogan this afternoon, after numerous reports of censorship/suppression of his legendary interview with former President Trump on YouTube.

"We reached out to them," he continued, "and they fixed it," but, he went on "Elon was furious and contacted Daniel Ek at Spotify and they put it on X as well. Now it has more views than ever."

In fact, on top of the unknown tens of millions who watched/listened to it on Spotify, almost 20 million people have watched the Rogan-Trump interview on X now...

...and a further 41 million on YouTube...

Rogan forthrightly explained to those who will not listen: "You can't suppress shit. It doesn't work. People are going to realize what you're doing.

"This is 2024. "If my video isn't trending, then what is? Why is my video not trending? If one show has 36 million downloads in one day, that's not trending? There's no way this was a mistake. It could have been a rogue engineer or something."

We suspect Rogan is being generous with that thought.

"They're desperate because they had no idea it was going to be that popular. It's a runaway train and they hate it because they're ideologically oppose to Trump being more popular. Mass reporting could also have done it, but that's a symptom of the left too."

Watch the full clip here:

Have the Democrats and their media shills never heard of the 'Streisand Effect'?