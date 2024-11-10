Rogan Reveals Kamala Campaign Wanted Editorial Control Over His Podcast

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Podcast king Joe Rogan has revealed that Kamala Harris’ people demanded editorial control over an appearance on his show, and a final say on what was released to the public.

As we have already highlighted, Kamala had demanded to only appear for an hour with Rogan, and wanted to do it outside of his studio, meaning he would have had to travel to a location of her choosing.

Needless to say, Rogan refused to meet the demands, reasoning that it simply wouldn’t be an episode of his podcast if that was to happen.

Rogan unveiled more of what went on with discussions between his team and Kamala’s campaign, noting “There were a few restrictions of things they wanted to talk about…They wanted to know if I’d edit it. I’m like, there’s no editing.”

Joe Rogan & Theo Von Say Kamala Harris' Team Asked If They Would Edit Her Interview



"There were a few restrictions of things they wanted to talk about...They wanted to know if I'd edit it. I'm like, there's no editing." pic.twitter.com/XjKOGSRNGW — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 8, 2024

They were treating it as if it was the corporate soundbite mouthpiece media.

Do they even know what Rogan’s podcast is?

It’s not surprising given that her campaign was just one big insubstantial fake, edited presentation.

Remember the edited 60 Minutes debacle?

This is how it should be now.

From now on, all elected officials should be forced to do 2+ hour unedited interviews. — Bobby Bradshaw (@BobbyFuria) November 8, 2024

As Axios co founder Jim VandeHei noted yesterday, “I think all of us have to come to grips legacy media is just not as important as it thinks it is…Joe Rogan is more important than any of us.”

“The gravity of right-wing discourse is now taking place on 𝕏.. not Fox. 𝕏 is what matters. Elon Musk is arguably the most powerful civilian in the history of the country,” he added.

🚨AXIOS CO-FOUNDER: “I think all of us have to come to grips legacy media is just not as important as it thinks it is.. Joe Rogan is more important than any of us..”



“The gravity of right-wing discourse is now taking place on 𝕏.. not Fox. 𝕏 is what matters. Elon Musk is… pic.twitter.com/tqdM7pD5z1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2024

