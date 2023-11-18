Rogan Sends The Rock Backpedaling Over Claim He Has 'Friends Who Support Biden'

Joe Rogan forced The Rock to backpedal on his claim that he has 'friends who support Biden.'

After Rogan made the point that political discourse has become extremely polarized, The Rock chimed in:

"I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden," to which Rogan jumped in and asked "Do you really have friends who support Biden?"

"No, no, no, no, no… Thank you. That's a good check because that's important. This is important context. They support the Democratic Party."

NEW: The Rock backtracks after saying he has friends who support President Joe Biden.



Rock: “I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden.”



Rogan: “Do you really have friends who support Biden?”



Rock: “No, no, no, no, no… Thank you. That's a good check… pic.twitter.com/IGUDmx8Hfp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2023

The Rock also took heat for not knowing what the Cybertruck is.

According to a recent poll from ABC News/Ipsos, just 23% of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction under President Biden. Republicans, as expected, were overwhelmingly negative - with 95% saying things are headed in the wrong direction, followed by 76% of independents and 54% of Democrats.

And following a recent NY Times-Siena College survey which showed Donald Trump smoking Biden in five out of six key swing states, the Washington Post penned a worried screed suggesting that Democrats need another candidate next year.

It would seem Democrats are leaving plenty of potential voters on the table — and possibly victory — with Biden. And some are spotlighting this as a reason to nominate someone else. Former Barack Obama strategist David Axelrod floated that possibility, and Bill Kristol explicitly endorsed it while citing the “generic” ballot. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who has launched a primary bid against Biden, also cited that finding, saying, “I could offer no statement more powerful than the one made by suffering Americans in today’s NY Times poll.” -WaPo

All the way back in April, nearly 2/3 of Democrats said in a Rasmussen poll that they want to see challengers run against Biden in 2024.