​​​​​​​Rogue Leftist Group Creates Target List Of Trump-Linked Billionaires For Its Foot Soldiers   ​​​​​​​

Submitted by Forward Observer,

The Department of Class Solidarity, an emerging left-wing activist group, launched a project to "audit" and track over 1,000 billionaires across the U.S. Their stated goal is not financial transparency, but political warfare: to document billionaire ties to President Trump, and then equip activists with the tools to, in their words, "defeat them."

The group recently published its first five audits, each featuring a high-profile billionaire with direct or indirect links to the Trump agenda. The names include some of the wealthiest and most influential figures in American business: Elon Musk, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) official Antonio Gracias, Silicon Valley "supervillain" Peter Thiel, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Each billionaire's profile is accompanied by a stylized "wanted poster," underscoring the group's framing of billionaires as political enemies.

A left wing group launched a project to "audit" over 1,000 U.S. billionaires for ties to the Trump administration. This project could be used to incite political violence against billionaires who support President Trump or the administration. Stay up to date with the Watchfloor… pic.twitter.com/JREGJolI5S — Forward Observer (@fowatchfloor) August 20, 2025

Example of Elon Musk's ...

On its website, the Department of Class Solidarity describes itself as a kind of revolutionary intelligence hub for activists:

"The Department of Class Solidarity arms organizers, activists, and everyday people with the tools to expose the billionaires ransacking our democracy. Welcome to the war room of the working class."

Another section of the site highlights the scale of the project:

"There are nearly 1,000 billionaires in our United States. We're auditing every single one to arm the working class with the knowledge we need to defeat them."

The campaign is already building toward action. Organizers are promoting a "People vs. Billionaires Week of Action" scheduled for 21–27 August, leading into a Labor Day National Day of Action on Monday, 01 September.

While only 15 events are currently scheduled, the group is clearly attempting to establish a long-term campaign that will target wealthy elites, tie them to the Trump agenda, and generate social pressure against their businesses and political activities.

Why It Matters

This effort is not occurring in isolation. It fits into the broader strategy of the anti-Trump resistance movement, which has adopted an escalation model that runs from Protest → Resistance → Revolution. The goal is to erode Trump's legitimacy and disrupt his ability to govern by attacking the pillars of his support.

According to this framework, there are six key pillars that sustain political authority: business, labor, faith, education, civil service, and military/police. One of the most critical of these is the business class.

By targeting billionaires who are viewed as sympathetic to, or supportive of, the Trump administration, activists are seeking to coerce defections from the business elite. The idea is simple: if billionaires fear reputational damage, sustained protests, boycotts, and disruption of their business operations, they will withdraw financial or political support for Trump and his policies.

Examples of this strategy are already visible. Activists point to the "Tesla Takedown" protests as proof of concept. At their height, those protests were credited with wiping out roughly $100 billion of Elon Musk's net worth. Tesla's board even cited activist pressure as a major factor in revenue declines, which in turn constrained Musk's political maneuvering and discouraged his direct involvement at the White House. That outcome has become a model for future campaigns.

In practice, these pressure campaigns should manifest in several ways:

Social pressure campaigns to brand billionaires as enemies of democracy

Boycotts of consumer-facing companies tied to Trump-friendly executives, or business with the administration

Disruption of business operations through protests, shareholder activism, and media campaigns

While the Department of Class Solidarity, Indivisible (No Kings / May Day Strong), 505051, and other organizations publicly encourage nonviolent tactics, the imagery associated with its campaign -- particularly the "wanted poster" format -- could incite harassment or violence against targeted individuals or their families.

One such example was Indivisible's use of an image depicting a Tesla Cybertruck on fire during their "Takedown Tesla" protest campaign. The use of the image coincided, if not contributed to, numerous arson attacks and vandalism against Tesla vehicles and showrooms. Indivisible eventually removed those images from its website.

For now, the Department of Class Solidarity is a small player -- their "week of action" has just 16 protests scheduled -- but their tactics highlight a vulnerability for companies that do business with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or any number of departments or agencies left wing activists consider the "enemy of democracy."

* * *

Mike Shelby is a former Intelligence NCO and contractor with multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2016, he founded Forward Observer, a private intelligence firm that focuses on domestic and international conflict. His team writes a daily Early Warning intelligence briefing, which is available through https://forwardobserver.com.