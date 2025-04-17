Rubio Nukes Offshoot Of 'Global Engagement Center' With 'Same Roster Of Employees'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has just killed the Biden administration's last-ditch effort to shelter the government's Ministry of Truth, the Global Engagement Center (GEC).

In a new op-ed published by The Federalist (a target of the GEC along with yours truly), Rubio writes;

GEC was supposed to be dead already. But, as many have learned the hard way, in Washington, D.C., few things ever truly die. When Republicans in Congress sunset GEC’s funding at the end of last year, the Biden State Department simply slapped on a new name. The GEC became the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R-FIMI) office, with the same roster of employees. With this new name, they hoped to survive the transition to the new administration.



Today, we are putting that to an end. Whatever name it goes by, GEC is dead. It will not return.

Rubio further notes how well-intentioned initiatives to counter foreign actors "nearly destroyed America's long free speech history."

As the Epoch Times notes further, originally founded as the Counterterrorism Communication Center in 2007 to root out narratives from Al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations, it became the GEC in 2016 under the Obama administration with an expanded mission to broaden efforts countering foreign disinformation.

According to its webpage, which has been archived on the State Department’s website, the center’s mission was “to direct, lead, synchronize, integrate, and coordinate U.S. Federal Government efforts to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations.”

“We do not target American audiences,” Daniel Kimmage, a center employee, said during a previous deposition. “The GEC’s concern is with the actions of foreign propaganda actors. The GEC’s concern stops there. It doesn’t extend to the speech of Americans.”

The Epoch Times reported that the center was set to close in the final days of the Biden administration in December 2024. It was at the center of several legal cases for its involvement in an initiative called Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), which sought to flag election disinformation on social media.

Rubio said in his op-ed that “GEC was supposed to be dead already,” and that his predecessors under the Biden administration changed the center’s name to the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office in the hopes of it surviving the transition while retaining the same employee roster.

He referred to GEC’s work with the EIP and noted that the head of the center, Richard Stengel, in the introduction of his book “Information Wars,” likened the way President Donald Trump talks to that of terrorists or Russian disinformation campaigns.

In his op-ed, Rubio also accused the GEC of working during the COVID-19 pandemic to label any speculation of the coronavirus being an engineered bioweapon or coming from research conducted in a lab in Wuhan as being Russian disinformation and foreign propaganda.

Rather than restaff the office, Rubio took a stand against what he called the entire disinformation industry and the idea that the American people needed to be protected from lies online.

At the same time, he said he was confident that his department could remain vigilant against communist China and other nations with growing authoritarian censorship without this office.

“The best way to counter disinformation is free speech, is to make sure that what’s true has as equal or greater opportunity to communicate as what’s not true,” Rubio said during the interview. “We’ve learned that the hard way.”