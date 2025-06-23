Run, Gavin, Run

Authored by Arthur Schaper via American Greatness,

I was born in California and have a firsthand view of the damage done to the Golden State under sixteen years of Democratic trifecta rule.

Yet, for all the troubles, I don’t plan on leaving unless:

California joins Canada The Democratic Party starts building concentration camps Criminals get elected to every major office in the state

Also, I have many reasons to hope for my home state. Recent electoral victories are chipping away at California’s woke madness, and even the woke Angelenos and San Franciscans who insisted on voting left are tired of getting left behind in their brazen destruction. They want a change. One of the worst, wokest county district attorneys in the country (LA County District Attorney George Gascon) lost his job last year in a total rout. Republican-turned-common-sense-independent DA Nathan Hochman took his place, and he is cleaning house, even more conservative than the DA who preceded Gascon. San Francisco’s BLM-on-steroids mayor, London Breed, lost to the more centrist (at least by San Francisco standards) Levi-Strauss heir Daniel Lurie, who is trying to restore some semblance of law and order to the city.

Even former Democratic Sheriff of LA County, Alex Villanueva, moved to the right when his deputies started getting assassinated. He resisted the COVID-19 lockdown orders during his tenure. This year, he reregistered as a Republican, rejecting the party of “paid protests, purple hair, and pronouns.”

What about the current governor?

Gavin Newsom, who as mayor of San Francisco appointed George Gascon to replace Kamala Harris as San Francisco District Attorney, is the real train wreck. He’s presided over and accelerated the epic, public collapse of our once Golden State.

The state’s budget has ballooned on his watch, while Californians are fleeing as fast as they can every day. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he locked down businesses, ordered mask mandates across the state, and released prisoners early. He deemed pot shops and the porn shops essential businesses, but he ordered the churches, charities, and legitimate businesses closed. Unreal! He gives food, medical care, and schooling to illegal aliens, while everyday citizens clamor for justice and a decent living, and get neither. He’s the face—hair gel and all—for California’s failure today.

On top of that, he’s the most arrogant, insufferable politician in the country. In 2023, he debated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with no regard for the truth, convinced that he could lie his way through the whole thing with his slick San Francisco charm, even when debate moderator Sean Hannity presented one statistic after another exposing the California Disaster versus the Florida Miracle. Newsom embarrassed himself, but smiled it off.

What accounts for Gavin’s near-sociopathic disconnect? He has never lost a general election in California. Aside from losing a non-partisan 1995 city council race in Tiburon, CA, Newsom is undefeated politically. From his two terms on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to two terms as mayor to his election as lieutenant governor (defeating a Republican incumbent) and then governor, Newsom has been unstoppable. California residents sponsored five recalls to get rid of this guy, yet he survived the one that made it to the ballot by a lopsided margin.

That kind of hubris does crazy things to people. Kamala Harris boasted a similar record. She not only won every election; in her first (in 2003), she defeated an incumbent progressive DA in San Francisco … because he was not progressive enough!

Yet Kamala Harris lost bigly to Trump. Her one defeat will define her, and with her demise has come the ascendancy of common sense and the death of all things woke.

Imagine what would happen if Newsom ran and won the Democratic nomination. Is there any hope for California with this guy in charge?

Yes, and his greatest defect is working in California’s favor.

Newsom’s vain (in every sense) presidential ambitions have forced him to moderate the legislature’s illegal wackiness. In 2022, he vetoed a bill that would have allowed experimental injection sites in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Sacramento Democrats have balked at turning sex trafficking of minors back into a felony, but Newsom has weighed in, demanding that the bills come forward. He’s talked about rolling back taxpayer funding for illegal alien healthcare. He has even told the legislature to stop sending pro-LGBT legislation to his desk!

But there’s more. Whom the gods wish to punish, they first make mad. If anyone is mad with self-righteous glory, it is Gavin Newsom. I want him to fail bigly on the national stage, and with his demise, California as a vanguard state for future presidents will die on the ash heap of history. California is not just the land of fruits and nuts, but the politicians are a special kind of crazy. Not just crazy, but stuffed with hubris, thinking that the world owes them a living and a calling. The whole country deserves to see California’s politicos crash and burn on the national stage. In 1992, Jerry Brown failed against Bill Clinton. Kamala crashed and burned. Gavin Newsom will surely go down to the ground, even in the final round.

Conservative and common-sense pundits fear, however, that Newsom’s right-wing shift will fool the rest of the country. I find that hard to believe. Newsom is trying to tiptoe away from that record, but the base is already turning on him. Sunny Hostin from “The View” ripped him up over that. Leftist-turned-Trump-supporter comic Michael Rapaport fired on him for ignoring the wildfire ravaging his state. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet has downplayed Newsom’s changes. Even Stephen Smith has called foul on Gavin’s game. Newsom is unpopular in California. He is polling single digits in a potential 2028 primary bid.

Thankfully, none of this will stop him.

All the political facelifts in the world will not get Newsom the nomination, but I am happy to watch his political career and the progressive woke agenda die in the wake of his trying!