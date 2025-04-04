Russell Brand Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

British comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault over claims made by four women spanning 1999 - 2005. The move follows a September 2023 investigation by the Sunday Times, after which Brand was interviewed multiple times by police.

The 49-year-old has previously denied all allegations, calling them "very, very hurtful," and insisting that his relationships have been "absolutely, always consensual."

In a short statement reported by the BBC (which has been running cover for 'in-club' pedophiles for decades), the Metropolitan Police said it informed Brand of the charges, which allege;

In 1999 a woman was raped in the Bournemouth area.

In 2001 a woman was indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London.

In 2004 a woman was orally raped and sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London.

Between 2004 and 2005, a woman was sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London.

Brand, believed to be in the United States, has been ordered to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2. If he refuses to fly back to face charges, authorities may consider extradition.

In a statement, Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service said (via the BBC);

"We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences.

"We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

"We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The Metropolitan Police's detective superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said: "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

"Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line."

Shortly after the allegations made headlines in 2023, he was demonetized by YouTube.

"If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community," a YouTube spokesperson told Deadline at the time.

His content will remain on YouTube, but he will no longer be able to make money from the videos, which lean heavily into internet conspiracies about politics, Covid, and UFOs. Sara McCorquodale, chief executive of social media analysis agency CORQ, told The Guardian that Brand makes an estimated £2,000 ($2,500) to £4,000 per video, which would equate to up to £1M a year if he published five a week. -Deadline

Brand's channel has 6.8M subscribers.