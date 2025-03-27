Rutgers University Vs The Libertarian Institute: Capitalism And Socialism

Private ownership. Individualism. Property rights. Wealth creation.

Equity. Welfare. Eliminating class disparities. To each according to his need…

Which way western man?

Visit the ZeroHedge homepage tonight at 7pm ET for our live Capitalism vs Socialism Debate, with socialist Rutgers Professor Ben Burgis facing off against capitalist Editor of the Libertarian Institute Keith Knight. The debate will be moderated by Erik Townsend, host of the MacroVoices podcast.

While it is clear where most ZH readers fall on the issue, best understand those who seek to control you.

As a primer for the debate, below are snapshots into each participants’ positions.

Socialist

No owning beaches, no owning property, and… well maybe there's common ground on the last one.

Capitalist (ancap)

This sum it up the sentiment well…

Agreed.



Abolish democracy aka gang rape and decriminalize all economic activity between consenting adults. — Voluntaryist Keith (@an_capitalist) January 10, 2025

We’ll see you tonight at 7pm ET.