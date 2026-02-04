Ryan Routh To Be Sentenced For Trump Assassination Attempt Today

Authored by Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times,

A federal judge is set to sentence Ryan Routh on Feb. 4 for attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence while the defense is arguing for leniency.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled just months after Routh, 59, attempted to stab himself in U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s courtroom following a guilty verdict on multiple counts. Federal prosecutors said in a court filing that a life sentence was appropriate given what they described as months of deliberate planning and a clear intent to kill.

“He took steps over the course of months to assassinate a major presidential candidate, demonstrated the will to kill anybody in the way, and has since expressed neither regret nor remorse to his victims,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Defense attorneys objected to prosecutors’ attempt to enhance the sentencing by alleging Routh’s actions involved a terrorism element. Routh’s actions did not meet the legal definition of terrorism, the defense said.

During the trial, Routh attempted to portray himself as gentle and nonviolent, a characterization prosecutors sharply disputed, arguing that his planning showed clear intent to kill Trump.

The prosecution argued in a memo that Routh, “for all his protestations of peacefulness, is a dangerous man, at least when it comes to individuals who stand in his way.”

Dr. Heather Holmes wrote a report for the defense, which is unavailable to the public, that Routh suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Bipolar II. However, prosecutors argued that these diagnoses do not provide a basis to claim incompetence, insanity, or diminished capacity. Additionally, the disorders are not corroborated by the defendant’s prior medical or psychiatric records, they said.

The report should not be a justification for sentencing Routh to anything less than life in prison, the prosecution added.

The defense submitted character letters to Cannon.

One was from Darya Trotsenko, a citizen of Ukraine, where Routh served during the Eastern European country’s war with Russia.

She wrote that Routh “possessed a remarkable openness and kindness that drew people to him, and he was deeply respected and liked by everyone.”

Trotsenko also wrote that Routh’s “actions in Ukraine demonstrated a peaceful and constructive character.”

“I believe in justice, but I also believe in compassion and in judging a person by their whole life. Ryan has already shown, through his actions, that he is an asset to his community, not a threat,” she added.

Additionally, Trotsenko said that Routh should eventually be released from prison to be with his family and a contributing member of society.

Routh was convicted of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh targeted Trump on Sept. 15, 2024, while the then-Republican presidential nominee was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The attack occurred just months after a separate assassination attempt against Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trial evidence showed that Routh concealed himself outside the golf course perimeter, aiming an AK-style rifle through a hole in the fence. He was spotted by then-U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Robert Fercano, who was patrolling one hole ahead of Trump. At the time, Trump was golfing with longtime friend Steve Witkoff, now the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East.

Fearing for his own safety and that of the former president, Fercano fired a shot at Routh, who fled the scene and drove away. Routh was arrested shortly after on a nearby highway.

During the trial, a witness testified that he contacted law enforcement after Routh dropped off a box at his home in April, following a visit to the area near the golf course. Inside the box was a handwritten letter from Routh that read, in part, “Dear World, This was the assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job.”

The letter also offered $150,000 to anyone who could kill Trump.

Investigators searching Routh’s vehicle recovered multiple cell phones, a list of international flights scheduled for the afternoon and evening of the attack, and directions to Miami International Airport.

Cell phone records showed that between Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, Routh’s devices repeatedly connected to cell towers near Trump International Golf Club and Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate.