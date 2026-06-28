Sadiq Khan Said There Were No Grooming Gangs In London; Police Investigating 4,000 Cases

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

The London mayor who once insisted there was "no indication" of grooming gangs now faces explosive new scrutiny after a police review uncovered thousands of previously sidelined child sexual exploitation files.

The Metropolitan Police has identified more than 4,000 potential child sexual exploitation cases across London that may require reopening.

These stem from roughly 12,000 reports dating back to 2010, with about one in three previously closed after police or prosecutors took no further action.

Met Police uncovers 4,000 potential grooming gang cases as Sadiq Khan faces fresh scrutiny over London claimshttps://t.co/c2Wpx1MwOL — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 28, 2026

The cases have now been referred to the National Crime Agency under Operation Beaconport for urgent assessment.

'What on Earth are we doing? Why are we allowing this to happen?'



Journalist Andy Jones reacts to the horrifying news that a Met Police review has identified more than 4,000 grooming gang cases that may need reopening. pic.twitter.com/zaAyo6V7s1 — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 28, 2026

This development directly contradicts Sadiq Khan's past public statements. In January 2025, appearing before the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee, Khan repeatedly dodged questions from Conservative member Susan Hall about the scale of grooming gangs in the capital.

He claimed his understanding from regular police briefings was that there were "no reported cases and also no indication of the grooming gangs" she was concerned about.

When pressed on how many such gangs operated in London, he asked her to clarify what she meant by the term.

Scotland Yard has identified more than 4,000 rape gang cases that may need to be reinvestigated in London alone!



Here's Pakistani mayor Sadiq Khan pretending he doesn't know what a rape gang is.



4,000 rape gangs who are predominantly Pakistani and the Pakistani didn't see it? pic.twitter.com/Xd8Ewg38dW — Tommy Robinson ?? (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 28, 2026

Critics now describe the position as gaslighting. Hall called the scale "utterly disgraceful," noting it represents 4,000 young girls raped and sexually abused while authorities looked the other way or actively resisted scrutiny.

Khan's team now claims he has always supported leaving "no stone unturned." The gap between that line and his earlier blanket denials has not gone unnoticed.

This London revelation fits a wider, years-long scandal of institutional failure and political cowardice. Earlier this year we detailed how even the BBC exposed the scale of grooming activity in the capital under Khan's watch.

Separate investigations laid bare mini-mart operations where vulnerable children were plied with alcohol and cigarettes in exchange for sexual abuse. Illegal shops were caught handing out free vapes to kids in return for sexual favours. And the weary response from parts of the establishment often boiled down to telling victims and the public to simply "get over it."

The common thread remains the same: authorities slow-walked or buried evidence, prioritised community relations over child safety, and treated any mention of ethnic or cultural patterns as radioactive.

None of this emerged in a vacuum. Long before the current review, the machinery of denial was already well oiled. Official files had ethnicity redacted. In two-thirds of cases, perpetrator background went unrecorded.

Police in some areas told victims the Asian men who abused them were "probably not going to catch them."

A 2020 Home Office report, relying on hopelessly incomplete data, pushed the false narrative that most grooming perpetrators were white - a claim parroted in Parliament and by broadcasters even after it was exposed as statistical sleight-of-hand.

The motivation was always the same: fear of "racism" accusations, dread of community tension, and the overriding imperative to protect the narrative that mass immigration and multiculturalism have been an unalloyed success.

Working-class girls, often from broken homes or care systems, paid the price while officials and media looked the other way or actively smeared whistleblowers.

London's current review notes a broader mix of offender backgrounds than the classic Pakistani-heritage networks documented in Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford and elsewhere. That distinction does not erase the scale of what was ignored or the political class that spent years insisting the problem did not exist in the capital.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has already warned that reopening cases will require extra officers and resources on top of the force's existing load of around 2,000 sexual offences a month. Victims are being urged to come forward again, with promises they will be listened to this time.

The public is entitled to ask harder questions. What did Khan know and when? Why did the Met and CPS close so many files prematurely? Who decided that protecting certain community sensitivities outweighed protecting British children?

And why has the political class that championed open borders and diversity dogma shown such consistent reluctance to confront the specific cultural and integration failures that allowed these networks to operate for so long in plain sight?

This London revelation drops just days after the release of Rupert Lowe's Rape Gang Inquiry Report, which documented a coordinated national campaign of rape, torture and abuse against up to 250,000 British girls by predominantly Muslim grooming gangs operating across 149 local authority districts.

Lowe's findings laid bare the same pattern of police warnings to rapists, political interference and deliberate suppression of evidence that protected predators for decades while treating working-class girls as disposable.

Sadiq Khan remains in office. The same establishment voices that spent years minimising or denying the problem now urge calm and more reviews. The British public has watched this movie before. The ending is always the same: more victims, more excuses, more demands that everyone just move on.

The only thing that has changed is the number - now over 4,000 in London alone - and the growing realisation that the denial was never accidental.

Real justice requires more than another inquiry. It requires consequences for those who chose political expediency over the safety of the vulnerable. British girls deserve better than gaslighting from City Hall. They still do. The denial only ends when enough people refuse to look away.

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