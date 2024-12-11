San Diego Sheriff 'Will Not' Comply With New 'Super Sanctuary' Protections For Illegals

The San Diego County Sheriff's office is refusing to comply with the County Board of Supervisors' vote to turn the county into a "super" sanctuary by preventing local law enforcement from complying with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez

With the return of Trump to the White House, the board on Tuesday approved the measure in a 3-1 vote, prohibiting the use of its resources to help ICE, and limiting the use of its jails, county buildings and personnel in assisting federal immigration enforcement agents.

BREAKING: The San Diego County Board of Supervisors just voted 3-1 to turn the county into a "super" sanctuary county by shielding illegals from deportation and preventing police from notifying ICE about dangerous illegals in custody.pic.twitter.com/ApINL5CtRy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2024

"San Diego County has always been a place where communities are valued, not divided and as a County Supervisor, I'm committed to leading a local government that promotes unity, equity, and justice for all, while upholding the law," said County Chairwoman Nora Vargas, adding "We will not allow our local resources to be used for actions that separate families, harm community trust, or divert critical local resources away from addressing our most pressing challenges. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and our County will not be a tool for policies that hurt our residents."

Not So Fast

In response, the San Diego County Sheriff says they will ignore the Board's resolution.

"The Sheriff's Office will not change its practices based on the Board resolution and policy that was passed at today's meeting," adding that "The Board of Supervisors does not set policy for the Sheriff's Office.

"The Sheriff as an independently elected official, sets the policy for the Sheriff's Office. California law prohibits the Board of Supervisors from interfering with the independent, constitutionally and statutorily designated investigative functions of the Sheriff."

Read @SDSheriff statement on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors' vote on immigration enforcement. You can also read the full statement here: https://t.co/PSGANIABaf. pic.twitter.com/5y7I5rMeud — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 11, 2024

