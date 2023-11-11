San Francisco Clears Homeless And Cleans Sh*t-Covered Streets For World Leaders Next Week

Progressive city leadership in crime-ridden San Francisco has undertaken a massive effort to improve the city's image, which has been tarnished with shit-covered streets, homelessness, and open-air drug markets. These measures have been implemented as a temporary solution ahead of the global trade summit that will flood the city with world leaders and corporate executives beginning today.

The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is San Francisco's largest international event since world leaders gathered in the town in 1945 to sign the charter creating the United Nations. A lot has changed in the metro area in 78 years, including radical leftists in City Hall that have pushed failed 'defund the police' policies that have transformed parts of the region into an out-of-control, crime-infested hellhole.

The New York Post confirmed the wonderful folks in City Hall began pushing "drug addicts, dealers, and homeless" from the downtown area to other parts of the city, an effort that some believe is to conceal their failed policies from the international community during APEC.

REPORT: The San Francisco homeless population has "miraculously" gone missing as President Biden & Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in the liberal city.



Remarkable!



The typical drug addicts & homeless who wander the city like zombies have disappeared as 20,000… pic.twitter.com/2iDpl4FHCG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

Residents and business owners told The Post that Mayor London Breed's attempts to "herd" the homeless and drug addicts to an opposite side of the city during the summit are only a "Band-Aid" amid the worst crime crisis the city has ever seen.

Sources said the cleanup of homeless people and drug addicts is concentrated across seven intersections in the Tenderloin and South of Market, or SoMa, neighborhoods. These areas have been known to be covered in shit and fentanyl and heroin needles, as well as various tent cities housing the homeless.

China level propaganda and control. Clearing out homeless in San Fran for a world leadership summit, only to unleash them back into the streets days later. https://t.co/Xfvn3qLb1D — Red Bear (@RedBear04749384) November 11, 2023

"They started clearing the tents earlier this week and there is definitely a lot more police presence," SoMa resident and community activist Ricci Lee Wynne said.

"They've cleared out the tents that were near the Moscone Center on Howard Street, which tells me the city had the capability to do this all along — instead they just do the bare minimum ," Wynne said.

He added, "Once APEC is gone, police presence will start to simmer down again, the tents will return. And it will slowly flare up again. What we need is a permanent solution."

The summit, which runs through next Friday, will feature a highly anticipated meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

So, all along, radical Democrats in City Hall had the capability to enforce law and order but chose not to only until world leaders and corporate execs showed up to a summit. This is the biggest red flag yet for residents that leftists do not have the best interest of the majority of voters and are likely serving a fringe minority of elites.