San Francisco 'Poop Map' Has Been Updated, And Things Are Sh**tier Than Ever

During Thursday night's debate between Gavin Newsom (D) and Ron DeSantis (R), the Florida governor busted out the San Francisco 'poop map' created by OpenTheBooks.

DeSantis holds up a map to Newsom that people use to know where poop is on the streets of San Francisco and then points out that he cleaned it up for Xi Jinping pic.twitter.com/6Ha5qhZfmA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2023

The map, created in 2019, plotted nearly 120,000 case reports of human feces on the streets of San Francisco between 2011 and 2019 using the city's open records portal and 311 call information posted by city officials.

The problem is so bad that San Francisco has been employing so-called 'poop patrollers' making upwards of $185,000 per annum to clean up their mess. (And of course, the guy in charge of it was arrested on felony fraud charges and sentenced to seven years in prison).

It's been updated...

According to Adam Andrzejwski of OpenTheBooks, here it is in all it's brown glory - only now it's got an additional 125,506 cases in just three years - more than double the amount reported in the initial eight-year period.

You can even interact with the map below: