The House has finally expelled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress after two previous attempts failed, amid a laundry list of allegations against him, including campaign finance abuses.

The ouster passed by a vote of 311 to 114, with 105 Republicans joining 206 Democrats in the affirmative.

BREAKING: House votes to expel GOP Rep. George Santos. He has left the Capitol for the last time. pic.twitter.com/kHBmIsTAPV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 1, 2023

Speaker Johnson announces that Santos has been expelled pic.twitter.com/6ou2ckLLPt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2023

The ouster follows a November report by the House Ethics Committee, which concluded that the New York congressman "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit."

Santos, who did not engage in a years-long influence peddling scheme with America's leverage-laden adversaries - only to gain the full protection of uniparty loyalists while walking America into two new proxy wars (Having "Biden" for a last name might have helped), announced that he would not seek reelection following the release of the ethics report.

He has separately pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges, including allegations of COVID-19 unemployment benefits fraud, misusing campaign funds, and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

Prior to the vote, Rep. Tim Burchett said he would vote against expulsion, telling CNN: "We're a bunch of sinners."

Rep. Tim Burchett dismisses concerns about Santos's conduct and says he will vote against his expulsion: "We're a bunch of sinners." pic.twitter.com/kD4j3O0izS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2023

"George Santos is a liar — in fact, he has admitted to many of them — who has used his position of public trust to personally benefit himself from Day 1,” said Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY), Santos' arch nemesis within the Republican party.

Who will replace him?