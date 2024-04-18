Sanctuary Cities Set Migrant Sex Offenders Free Instead Of Handing Them Over To ICE

Long painted as safe havens of humanitarianism by the establishment media, sanctuary cities are slowly being exposed for the underlying hypocrisy that motivates their policies. Red states such as Texas and Florida have been very effective in pulling back the curtain, using the busing of illegals to sanctuary cities as a tool to force Democrats to stand by their own open borders principles (or abandon them out of convenience).

As we witnessed when Ron DeSantis flew a few dozen illegals to the elitist neighborhoods of Martha's Vineyard, wealthy leftists were quick to buy cheap take-out food for the migrants and pose with them for the news cameras. Then, when the media was done with their propaganda segments the residents kicked those same migrants out of town within 48 hours and shipped them to the nearest military base. One of the richest enclaves in the entire US and they refused to stand by their supposed convictions for more than two days; not one migrant was allowed to stay or work in Martha's Vineyard.

Democrats were so embarrassed by the incident that they tried to have DeSantis sued and charged with "human trafficking." The Martha's Vineyard incident marked the beginning of a surge in migrant buses to cities like New York and Washington DC. All it took was ten thousand to fifteen thousand illegals to overwhelm city welfare programs and subsidies. Mayors in both metro areas have called for a declaration of emergency and federal aid, including National Guard troops. In the meantime, the media blames conservative states for the disaster even though it is the sanctuary status of these cities that makes the crisis possible.

The message being sent is that the political left needs media cover for their policies because their policies constantly fail (or succeed in being destructive, depending on how you look at it). They simply never intended for the surge of illegals to land on their doorstep. One area that is consistently damaging to the progressive image is the catch and release of numerous illegal migrant criminals who go on to harm innocent American citizens. The growing list of incidents surrounding migrant crime is creating a PR nightmare for Democrats.

People are starting to ask - If Democrats knowingly release dangerous migrant offenders onto the streets, are Democrats then accountable for the people those migrants go on to harm? For example, Haitian migrant Cory Alvarez, who was arrested for raping a 15 year old girl with disabilities in Massachusetts, entered the United States using the Biden administration’s CHNV parole program.

This program allows Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to fly into the U.S. after they’ve supposedly been vetted and have a sponsor in the U.S. Clearly the vetting process is non-existent and the flights are designed to allow illegals to bypass any existing border protections and claim "asylum", thus making them semantically "legal." CHNV frequently transports migrants to sanctuary cities where they can avoid scrutiny by ICE. But the problem goes further...

A Colombian child sex offender in the US illegally was released onto the streets by California authorities rather than sent for deportation, due to sanctuary state laws. The criminal, who’s identity has not been revealed publicly, was convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and sentenced to four years in prison in December 2022, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Fifteen months later he was freed by San Bernardino County and a request from ICE to be notified of his release was not honored.

The migrant traveled across the country to Boston, MA where he was finally apprehended by ICE agents. Agents are frequently forced to work around sanctuary laws in Boston as well, recovering multiple migrant sex offenders daily and deporting them without the help of the city.

In the span of only two weeks in February 2024, ICE apprehended at least 275 illegals with sex offense convictions during a nationwide operation. Imagine how many are still living within our borders because of sanctuary status.

Sanctuary cities are run by local governments that have vowed to refuse to work with federal immigration authorities in any capacity, and some have even set out to obstruct or sabotage ICE agents in the apprehension of dangerous suspects. But what can be learned from the trend of blue cities catching and then releasing the very worst kinds of criminals on the planet simply because they are migrants?

It's interesting that Democrats are usually so rabid about federal government control and intervention in most areas of American society, but when it comes to securing the border and vetting foreign immigrants, one of the few jobs that the feds should be doing today, leftists suddenly oppose federal presence. The lesson here is that progressives are not willing to negotiate their open border agenda in the slightest, even to prevent child victimization. This forces us to ask an important question: If they aren't willing to compromise to protect the most vulnerable of American citizens, why should conservatives compromise with them on overall immigration?