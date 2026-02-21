"Satanic, Awful, Sacrificial": Boebert And Maher Discuss Pizzagate, Epstein, And Baby Cannibalism

Talk show host Bill Maher, that 'blood oath' sex party enthusiast who founded 'Kid Love Productions' in 1992 one year after starring in the movie "Pizza Man" - in which he plays a pizza delivery guy who stumbles into an elaborate criminal conspiracy involving Ronald Reagan, Dan Quayle, and Donald Trump (who he kills)...

...sat down with Rep. Lauren Boebert Friday, where the two discussed the latest Epstein files.

Maher started out appearing to apologize to QAnon followers for being "righter than me" when it came to Epstein, adding "Now they also believe a lot of real batsh*t nonsense. But when it comes to-"

"I know you think it is," Boebert shot back.

"They don’t eat babies. Democrats don’t need babies. You think they eat babies?" Maher replied.

"There is a lot of consumption talk in the stuff that, no, are there babies? I don’t know. No, you can laugh all you want. But I mean, there is some sick stuff in here that is implying," Boebert answered.

"But that’s not eating babies. It’s — oh c’mon," Maher said back.

"I’m not saying they’re eating babies. I’m saying there is talk of consumption and it ain’t pizza," she replied. "And And I’m, not saying that I am QAnon by any means but this is deep dark satanic awful Sacrificial. And this stuff is gross."

"See, this is what I’m saying. Here I am, sacrificing myself, saying, you know what? I was wrong, QAnon, and then you don’t meet me halfway! You insist they might be eating babies!" Maher shot back.

Maybe next they'll discuss the similarity of Madeleine McCann kidnap suspects to notable political figures? Damn skippy.